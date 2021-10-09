Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Sunday, October 10
|NFL
New York vs. Atlanta (London), 9:30 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Houston, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
|MLB PLAYOFFS
|American League
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m.
|MLS
Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
|NWSL
Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
|WNBA PLAYOFFS
Chicago at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
|NBA PRESEASON
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Golf
EPGA – ACCIONA Open de Espana
PGA – Shriners Children’s Open
PGA Tour Champions – Constellation Furyk and Friends
LPGA – Founders Cup
|MOTORSPORTS
FORMULA 1 — Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul, Turkey
NASCAR Cup Series – Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte, N.C.
NHRA – Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas