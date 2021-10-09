Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 42, Akr. North 0

Arcadia 50, Vanlue 6

Bloomdale Elmwood 31, Millbury Lake 28

Cin. Moeller 29, Cle. St. Ignatius 28, OT

Cin. Withrow 49, Cin. Woodward 0

Clyde 33, Sandusky 14

Cols. Crusaders 21, Landmark Christian 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41, Mentor Lake Cath. 7

Edon 43, Oregon Stritch 28

Fairport Harbor Harding 12, Windham 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 21, Pandora-Gilboa 18

Fostoria 8, Elmore Woodmore 7

Lockland 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 14

Lyndhurst Brush 16, Gates Mills Gilmour 7

Martinsburg, W.Va. 45, Painesville Riverside 33

McDermott Scioto NW 41, Franklin Furnace Green 20

Milan Edison 21, Oak Harbor 20, OT

Parma Padua 16, Chardon NDCL 14

Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 17

Salineville Southern 46, Youngs. Valley Christian 22

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Millersport 8

Tol. Christian 42, Stryker 14

Vienna Mathews 36, Ashtabula St. John 0

Warren Harding 27, Youngs. Mooney 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Shroder vs. Phalen, Ind., ccd.

Sandusky St. Mary vs. Holgate, ccd.

