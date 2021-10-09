Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amundsen 41, Mather 6

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 46, Stark County 6

Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 14

Bismarck-Henning 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12

Breese Mater Dei def. TDW Prep, Mo., forfeit

Champaign St. Thomas More 62, West Prairie 6

Chicago ( SSICP) 50, Chicago CICS-Longwood 0

Chicago (Clark) 44, Raby 8

Chicago (Goode) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 24

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 22, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 18

Chicago King 32, Hyde Park 8

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 62, Galva 0

Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 62, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 0

Fairfield 26, Hamilton County 14

Julian 30, Harlan 0

Loyola 40, Providence 0

Morgan Park 27, Simeon 21

North Lawndale 44, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 0

Peoria Notre Dame 24, Bloomington 6

Phillips 105, Chicago (Lane) 0

Richards 44, DuSable 0

Springfield Southeast 48, Springfield Lanphier 6

Stockton 63, Fieldcrest 6

Taft 34, Westinghouse 6

Von Steuben 40, Lake View 0

Westville 36, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.