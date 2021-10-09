Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amundsen 41, Mather 6
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 46, Stark County 6
Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 14
Bismarck-Henning 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12
Breese Mater Dei def. TDW Prep, Mo., forfeit
Champaign St. Thomas More 62, West Prairie 6
Chicago ( SSICP) 50, Chicago CICS-Longwood 0
Chicago (Clark) 44, Raby 8
Chicago (Goode) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 24
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 22, Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 18
Chicago King 32, Hyde Park 8
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 62, Galva 0
Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 62, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 0
Fairfield 26, Hamilton County 14
Julian 30, Harlan 0
Loyola 40, Providence 0
Morgan Park 27, Simeon 21
North Lawndale 44, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 0
Peoria Notre Dame 24, Bloomington 6
Phillips 105, Chicago (Lane) 0
Richards 44, DuSable 0
Springfield Southeast 48, Springfield Lanphier 6
Stockton 63, Fieldcrest 6
Taft 34, Westinghouse 6
Von Steuben 40, Lake View 0
Westville 36, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 7
