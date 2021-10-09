Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Ryan 14, Cardinal O’Hara 3
Bartram 34, Martin Luther King 0
Beaver Area 20, New Castle 14
Berwick 21, Wyoming Valley West 14
Biglerville 22, York County Tech 0
Bishop Shanahan 21, Avon Grove 7
Carbondale 52, Susquehanna 26
Chester 39, Penn Wood 6
Chichester 27, Interboro 8
Conwell Egan 36, Philadelphia West Catholic 0
Cornell 34, Burgettstown 14
Harrisburg 25, Central Dauphin East 20
Kensington 12, Overbrook 8
Lackawanna Trail 42, Scranton Holy Cross 12
Marple Newtown 24, Lower Merion 14
Mercersburg Academy 40, Valley Forge Military 6
Middletown 38, Camp Hill 0
Moon 29, Peters Township 26
Mount Lebanon 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 14
Peddie, N.J. 26, The Hill School 17
Penn Charter 13, Lawrenceville, N.J. 7
Perkiomen School 42, Delco Christian 18
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 27, La Salle 20
Pope John Paul II 39, Upper Merion 6
Salisbury 28, Pen Argyl 26
Scranton Prep 50, Honesdale 13
Shady Side Academy 28, Apollo-Ridge 14
Sharpsville 34, Kennedy Catholic 6
St. Francis, N.Y. 28, Erie 0
Steel Valley 40, Summit Academy 6
Unionville 42, Kennett 7
Upper Dublin 28, Pennsbury 9
Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12
Western Beaver 40, Brentwood 12
Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Tunkhannock 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Easton, ccd.
