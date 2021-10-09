Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 42, Akr. North 0

Arcadia 50, Vanlue 6

Bloomdale Elmwood 31, Millbury Lake 28

Cin. Moeller 29, Cle. St. Ignatius 28, OT

Cin. Withrow 49, Cin. Woodward 0

Clyde 33, Sandusky 14

Cols. Crusaders 21, Landmark Christian 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41, Mentor Lake Cath. 7

Fairport Harbor Harding 12, Windham 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 21, Pandora-Gilboa 18

Fostoria 8, Elmore Woodmore 7

Lyndhurst Brush 16, Gates Mills Gilmour 7

Martinsburg, W.Va. 45, Painesville Riverside 33

Parma Padua 16, Chardon NDCL 14

Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 17

Salineville Southern 46, Youngs. Valley Christian 22

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Millersport 8

Tol. Christian 42, Stryker 14

Vienna Mathews 36, Ashtabula St. John 0

Warren Harding 27, Youngs. Mooney 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Shroder vs. Phalen, Ind., ccd.

Sandusky St. Mary vs. Holgate, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

