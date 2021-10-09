Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 42, Akr. North 0
Arcadia 50, Vanlue 6
Bloomdale Elmwood 31, Millbury Lake 28
Cin. Moeller 29, Cle. St. Ignatius 28, OT
Cin. Withrow 49, Cin. Woodward 0
Clyde 33, Sandusky 14
Cols. Crusaders 21, Landmark Christian 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41, Mentor Lake Cath. 7
Fairport Harbor Harding 12, Windham 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 21, Pandora-Gilboa 18
Fostoria 8, Elmore Woodmore 7
Lyndhurst Brush 16, Gates Mills Gilmour 7
Martinsburg, W.Va. 45, Painesville Riverside 33
Parma Padua 16, Chardon NDCL 14
Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 17
Salineville Southern 46, Youngs. Valley Christian 22
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 41, Millersport 8
Tol. Christian 42, Stryker 14
Vienna Mathews 36, Ashtabula St. John 0
Warren Harding 27, Youngs. Mooney 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Shroder vs. Phalen, Ind., ccd.
Sandusky St. Mary vs. Holgate, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com