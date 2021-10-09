Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 56, Bishop Ireton 14
Benedictine 48, Georgetown Prep, Md. 7
Blue Ridge School 20, Norfolk Christian School 13
Fork Union Prep 22, Palmetto Prep, S.C. 14
John Handley 36, Millbrook 18
Nansemond River 21, Lakeland 20
Phoebus 14, Hampton 7
Saint James, Md. 17, Flint Hill School 14
Va. Episcopal 30, Broadwater Academy 20
Woodside 32, Warwick 30, OT
