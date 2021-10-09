Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bartram 34, Martin Luther King 0
Beaver Area 20, New Castle 14
Berwick 21, Wyoming Valley West 14
Bishop Shanahan 21, Avon Grove 7
Chester 39, Penn Wood 6
Chichester 27, Interboro 8
Cornell 34, Burgettstown 14
Harrisburg 25, Central Dauphin East 20
Marple Newtown 24, Lower Merion 14
Mercersburg Academy 40, Valley Forge Military 6
Middletown 38, Camp Hill 0
Moon 29, Peters Township 26
Mount Lebanon 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 14
Peddie, N.J. 26, The Hill School 17
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 27, La Salle 20
Pope John Paul II 39, Upper Merion 6
Salisbury 28, Pen Argyl 26
Scranton Prep 50, Honesdale 13
Shady Side Academy 28, Apollo-Ridge 14
Sharpsville 34, Kennedy Catholic 6
St. Francis, N.Y. 28, Erie 0
Steel Valley 40, Summit Academy 6
Unionville 42, Kennett 7
Upper Dublin 28, Pennsbury 9
Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12
Western Beaver 40, Brentwood 12
Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Tunkhannock 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Easton, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com