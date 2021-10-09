Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bartram 34, Martin Luther King 0

Beaver Area 20, New Castle 14

Berwick 21, Wyoming Valley West 14

Bishop Shanahan 21, Avon Grove 7

Chester 39, Penn Wood 6

Chichester 27, Interboro 8

Cornell 34, Burgettstown 14

Harrisburg 25, Central Dauphin East 20

Marple Newtown 24, Lower Merion 14

Mercersburg Academy 40, Valley Forge Military 6

Middletown 38, Camp Hill 0

Moon 29, Peters Township 26

Mount Lebanon 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 14

Peddie, N.J. 26, The Hill School 17

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 27, La Salle 20

Pope John Paul II 39, Upper Merion 6

Salisbury 28, Pen Argyl 26

Scranton Prep 50, Honesdale 13

Shady Side Academy 28, Apollo-Ridge 14

Sharpsville 34, Kennedy Catholic 6

St. Francis, N.Y. 28, Erie 0

Steel Valley 40, Summit Academy 6

Unionville 42, Kennett 7

Upper Dublin 28, Pennsbury 9

Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12

Western Beaver 40, Brentwood 12

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Tunkhannock 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Easton, ccd.

