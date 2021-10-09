Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amundsen 41, Mather 6
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 46, Stark County 6
Breese Mater Dei def. TDW Prep, Mo., forfeit
Champaign St. Thomas More 62, West Prairie 6
Chicago (Clark) 44, Raby 8
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 62, Galva 0
Fairfield 26, Hamilton County 14
Julian 30, Harlan 0
Loyola 40, Providence 0
Peoria Notre Dame 24, Bloomington 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
