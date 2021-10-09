Octoberfest Bringing Positivity and Fun to the Village of Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Ohio- The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of communities. To bring things back to normal, the Roseville Ramblers Association is holding an Octoberfest by bringing the community back together.

Bryan Stickel, the Mayor of the Village in Roseville, Ohio talked about the process of getting the fest back together.

“I think this is a great idea to get the Octoberfest back. We used to do it in prior years and these guys have really really worked hard to do this and the community has come together, and I think we’re going to have a good day,” Stickel said.

The association is happy to bring such a special event back to the community, says Lois Guy, Roseville Ramblers Association member as well as Council President of the Village. She hopes that the fest brings a positive effect and adds additional light to the community.

“It’ll affect the community by bringing us all together again. You know, we’ve had some trying times and we just want everybody to come on out and have a great time, and we can just hang out with our family and friends,” Guy stated.

The Octoberfest will include about six bands, food and craft vendors featuring Halloween items, kids games, a pumpkin pies contest, fireworks and so much more.

If you would like to attend, the fest will be going on until about 10:30 p.m. tonight. For more information, you can also view the Facebook page at Roseville Octoberfest.