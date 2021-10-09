Miller’s late TD run helps Columbia edge Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Dante Miller scored on a 65-yard run with 5:38 remaining in the game and Columbia held off Central Connecticut 22-20 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Central Connecticut pulled within 15-13 — missing the two-point conversion try — with 6:55 left to play on Romelo Williams’ 16-yard TD toss to Tyshaun James. Miller’s TD run came on the third play of the ensuing drive to push the Lions’ lead to 22-13. The Blue Devils added a TD with 57 seconds left on Williams’ 22-yard TD toss to Erik Surratt, but failed to recover the onside kick.

Gabriel Hollingsworth staked Columbia (3-1) to a 7-0 lead after one quarter with a 1-yard scoring run. Alex Felkins stretched the Lions’ lead to 10-0 with a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter, but Williams answered with a 14-yard TD toss to Jadd Dolegala to pull the Blue Devils within 10-7 at halftime.

Columbia added a safety in the third quarter to up its lead to 12-7. Felkins kicked a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to push the Lions’ advantage to nine. Miller finished with 136 yards on 18 rushes. Joe Green completed 14 of 24 passes for 154 yards with one interception.

Williams finished 29-of-51 passing for 288 yards and three scores. James had 10 catches for 98 yards. The Blue Devils (1-4) were held to 52 yards on the ground.

