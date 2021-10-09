PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 61, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38
Abingdon 18, Princeville 7
Aledo (Mercer County) 64, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6
Amboy def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit
Amboy-LaMoille def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit
Andrew 37, Bradley-Bourbonnais 28
Antioch 28, Grayslake Central 14
Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 26
Athens 52, Pittsfield 6
Aurora Christian 51, Elmwood Park 0
Batavia 35, Geneva 0
Benton 48, Massac County 12
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 68, Proviso East 21
Blue Island Eisenhower 28, Reavis 6
Bogan 20, Maria 8
Breese Central 42, Roxana 35
Brooks Academy 62, Dunbar 0
Buffalo Grove 14, Rolling Meadows 13
Byron 49, Oregon 7
Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 28
Carbondale 31, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0
Carlyle 26, Sparta 20, 3OT
Carmi White County 44, Eldorado 30
Carrollton 60, Winchester (West Central) 28
Cary-Grove 36, Algonquin (Jacobs) 22
Chicago (Carver Military) 44, Chicago Vocational 6
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 14, Chicago Washington 8
Chicago Ag Science def. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson), forfeit
Chicago Christian 26, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, St. Laurence 13
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin def. Hubbard, forfeit
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 26, Edwards County 13
Clinton 51, Cache, Okla. 7
Coal City 28, Peotone 6
Columbia 46, Salem 7
Crystal Lake Central 28, Burlington Central 16
Crystal Lake South 33, McHenry 13
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, LeRoy 27
Deerfield 45, Maine West 14
Downers South 27, Addison Trail 6
Downs Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8
Dunlap 39, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Dupo 54, Chester 14
Durand/Pecatonica 30, Lena-Winslow 24
Dwight def. Watseka (coop), forfeit
East Dubuque 50, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 15
East Moline United 48, Rock Island Alleman 7
East St. Louis 68, Alton 0
Effingham 34, Lincoln 22
El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth 14
Erie/Prophetstown 35, Bureau Valley 12
Eureka 43, Colfax Ridgeview 42
Evanston Township 41, Glenbrook North 10
Fairbury Prairie Central 28, Stanford Olympia 0
Farmington 44, Elmwood-Brimfield 8
Fenwick 42, St. Patrick 14
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 58, Kirkland Hiawatha 24
Flora def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Freeburg 42, East Alton-Wood River 6
Fremd 38, Schaumburg 37
Fulton 24, Forreston 14
Galena 20, Dakota 0
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 34, Dixon 19
Gilman Iroquois West 13, Clifton Central 6
Glenbard East 20, Bartlett 7
Glenbard North 28, Lake Park 7
Glenbard South 48, Streamwood 16
Glenbard West 13, Downers North 10
Glenbrook South 26, New Trier 24
Grayslake North 41, Round Lake 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 50, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0
Gurnee Warren 54, Mundelein 0
Hampshire 15, Huntley 7, OT
Harvard 29, Sandwich 24
Hersey 42, Wheeling 18
Highland 48, Waterloo 14
Highland Park 48, Maine East 6
Hillcrest 34, Bremen 14
Hillsboro 40, Staunton 7
Hinsdale Central 27, York 23
Hoffman Estates 47, Conant 35
Hononegah 51, Belvidere 8
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 29, Fithian Oakwood 27, OT
IC Catholic 55, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Illinois Valley Central 34, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
Johnston City 35, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 14
Joliet Catholic 56, Brother Rice 49
Kankakee (McNamara) 36, St. Francis 15
Kennedy 41, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 6
Kewanee 56, Mendota 7
Knoxville 41, Illini West (Carthage) 22
LaSalle-Peru 34, Woodstock 13
Lake Forest 24, Lake Zurich 21
Lakes Community 28, Grant 0
Larkin 47, Aurora (East) 0
Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9
Lemont 44, Tinley Park 0
Libertyville 30, Zion Benton 20
Lincoln Way West 40, Lincoln Way Central 7
Lincoln-Way East 24, Homewood-Flossmoor 6
Lockport 14, Bolingbrook 13, OT
Lutheran North, Mo. 51, Alton Marquette 0
Lyons 49, Leyden 0
Machesney Park Harlem 27, Belvidere North 14
Macomb 44, Lewistown 0
Maine South 51, Niles West 21
Manteno 7, Herscher 0
Marengo 21, Plano 20
Marion 37, Centralia 6
Marist 34, Montini 0
Marmion 49, Carmel 14
Maroa-Forsyth 47, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6
Mascoutah 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 28
Mattoon 32, Charleston 27
Milford 52, Blue Ridge 14
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 52, Blue Ridge 14
Milledgeville 36, Freeport (Aquin) 28
Moline 27, Galesburg 0
Momence 32, Seneca 26
Monmouth United 40, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 14
Morris 49, Ottawa 0
Morton 56, East Peoria 20
Moweaqua Central A&M 43, Macon Meridian 0
Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 7
Mt. Zion 36, Collinsville 21
Murphysboro/Elverado 64, Harrisburg 14
Naperville Central 48, DeKalb 20
Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, Waubonsie Valley 0
Naperville North 31, Metea Valley 28
Nazareth 42, Leo 6
New Berlin 19, Riverton 12
Niles Notre Dame 34, DePaul College Prep 0
Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12
Normal Community 61, Granite City 0
Normal University 41, Eisenhower 0
Normal West 28, Danville 14
North Boone 31, Rock Falls 22
North-Mac 50, Auburn 0
O’Fallon 51, Belleville West 0
Oak Forest 41, Argo 14
Oak Lawn Richards 21, Evergreen Park 14
Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8
Orion 30, Morrison 0
Oswego 26, Aurora (West Aurora) 7
Oswego East 14, Yorkville 7
Palatine 27, Barrington 10
Pana 68, Greenville 21
Paris 36, Olney (Richland County) 12
Pawnee 66, Metro-East Lutheran 12
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Monticello 15
Payton 56, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 0
Pekin 35, Metamora 28
Peoria (H.S.) 60, Champaign Central 6
Plainfield Central 31, Plainfield South 14
Plainfield East 38, Joliet West 15
Plainfield North 14, Minooka 0
Polo 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 0
Prairie Ridge 49, Dundee-Crown 7
Princeton 47, St. Bede 20
Prospect 57, Elk Grove 7
Quincy 23, Geneseo 22
Red Bud 27, Trenton Wesclin 21
Red Hill 16, Marshall 14
Reed-Custer 47, Streator 7
Richmond-Burton 23, Johnsburg 20
Rochelle 43, Kaneland 21
Rochester 49, Chatham Glenwood 28
Rockford Boylan 42, Rockford Guilford 14
Rockford Christian 27, Rockford Lutheran 14
Rockford East 28, Freeport 14
Rockridge 56, Sherrard 7
Romeoville 27, Joliet Central 8
Rushville-Industry def. Astoria/VIT Co-op, forfeit
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Decatur MacArthur 13
Sandburg 59, Stagg 14
Shelbyville def. Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop, forfeit
Shepard 46, Oak Lawn Community 15
South Beloit 30, Alden-Hebron 0
South Elgin 29, Elgin 0
Springfield 31, Jacksonville 20
Springfield Lutheran 49, Quincy Notre Dame 7
St. Charles North 37, St. Charles East 0
St. Ignatius 38, St. Viator 13
St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Pontiac 13
St. Rita 44, Woodstock Marian 28
Steinmetz 18, Prosser 6
Sterling 56, Rock Island 35
Sterling Newman 43, Hall 0
Stillman Valley 14, Winnebago 13
Sycamore 40, Woodstock North 0
Thornton Fractional South 42, Thornton Fractional North 8
Thornwood 24, Harvey Thornton 12
Tremont 48, Fisher 8
Triad 38, Jerseyville Jersey 13
Unity/Seymour Co-op 34, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 26
Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6
Vernon Hills 28, Niles North 7
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Tri-County 6
Warrensburg-Latham 30, Clinton 22
Washington 27, Canton 0
Wauconda 51, North Chicago 0
West Chicago 33, Bensenville (Fenton) 6
Westmont 28, Ridgewood 14
Wheaton North 10, Wheaton Warrenville South 8
Whitney Young 46, Lincoln Park 6
Williamsville 75, Pleasant Plains 7
Willowbrook 33, Hinsdale South 7
Wilmington 31, Lisle 14
