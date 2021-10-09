PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 59, Grass Lake 0
Almont 14, Armada 7
Ann Arbor Huron def. Ann Arbor Skyline, forfeit
Auburn Hills Avondale 35, Royal Oak 21
Bad Axe 53, Vassar 0
Bark River-Harris 36, Gwinn 6
Battle Creek Harper Creek 37, Coldwater 23
Bay City All Saints def. Ashley, forfeit
Bay City Western 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6
Beal City 49, Manton 0
Beaverton def. Farwell, forfeit
Belding 44, Ludington 41
Bellaire 22, Onekama 0
Belleville 47, Westland John Glenn 14
Benton Harbor 34, Dowagiac Union 0
Berkley 36, Livonia Clarenceville 33
Berrien Springs 41, South Haven 16
Big Rapids 21, Grant 12
Birch Run 44, Bridgeport 0
Birmingham Seaholm 41, North Farmington 34
Bloomfield Hills 37, Ferndale 6
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7, Walled Lake Central 6
Boyne City 50, Mancelona 18
Breckenridge 12, Carson City-Crystal 0
Brethren 72, Baldwin 26
Brighton 35, Plymouth 6
Brownstown Woodhaven 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0
Cadillac 35, Petoskey 0
Canton 35, Salem 7
Cass City 28, Unionville-Sebewaing 12
Cedar Springs 62, Wayland Union 22
Center Line 45, Warren Lincoln 6
Central Lake 20, Onaway 6
Charlevoix 32, Kalkaska 30
Cheboygan 42, Benzie Central 21
Chelsea 58, Tecumseh 21
Clarkston 50, Lake Orion 22
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 35, Waterford Our Lady 0
Clawson 39, New Haven 0
Climax-Scotts 46, Bellevue 20
Clinton 35, Dundee 0
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49, Grosse Pointe South 37
Coleman 42, St. Charles 6
Colon 55, Athens 0
Comstock Park 61, Grandville Calvin Christian 7
Comstock def. Centreville, forfeit
Constantine 56, Allegan 12
Corunna 20, Ortonville Brandon 17
Croswell-Lexington 58, Algonac 6
Crystal Falls Forest Park def. Bessemer, forfeit
Davison 33, Midland 7
DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 21
Dearborn 49, Wayne Memorial 0
Dearborn Fordson 38, Livonia Churchill 33
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 42, Redford Thurston 6
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 53, Romulus 26
Decatur 34, Hartford 0
Deckerville 50, Mayville 0
Delton Kellogg 15, Saugatuck 14
Detroit Catholic Central 21, St. Mary’s Prep 0
Detroit Central def. Detroit Douglass, forfeit
Detroit Ford 48, Detroit East English 0
Detroit King 57, Detroit Renaissance 7
Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0
Detroit Pershing 22, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit Southeastern def. Detroit Cody, forfeit
East Grand Rapids 42, Greenville 0
Ecorse 28, Whitmore Lake 14
Edwardsburg 64, Otsego 8
Essexville Garber 37, Bay City John Glenn 0
Evart 40, Houghton Lake 18
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 3
Farmington 50, Pontiac 8
Flint Beecher 58, Burton Bentley 20
Flint Hamady 45, Flint Southwestern 0
Flint Kearsley 41, Holly 6
Frankenmuth 22, Alma 7
Frankfort 18, Harbor Springs 0
Freeland 36, Saginaw Swan Valley 13
Fremont 32, Remus Chippewa Hills 6
Fruitport 52, Holland Christian 16
Fulton-Middleton 24, Concord 6
Gaylord St. Mary 30, Cedarville 12
Gibraltar Carlson 52, Taylor 22
Gladwin 48, Clare 42
Gobles 32, Bloomingdale 12
Grand Blanc 41, Saginaw Heritage 7
Grand Ledge 43, Okemos 0
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 51, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 0
Grand Rapids Christian 24, Byron Center 10
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 54, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 45, Fennville 26
Grand Rapids South Christian 37, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 13
Grandville 44, East Kentwood 6
Grayling 52, Tawas 6
Grosse Ile 14, Flat Rock 12
Grosse Pointe North def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit
Hamilton 27, Allendale 26
Harbor Beach 49, Memphis 0
Harper Woods 32, Allen Park 21
Hartland 38, Northville 19
Haslett 22, St. Johns 7
Hemlock 54, Carrollton 33
Hillman 34, Posen 14
Holton 56, Hesperia 12
Homer 44, East Jackson 16
Howard City Tri-County 16, Stanton Central Montcalm 6
Howell 34, Novi 7
Hudson 43, Blissfield 0
Hudsonville 49, Grand Haven 14
Hudsonville Unity Christian 40, Grand Rapids West Catholic 14
Indian River-Inland Lakes 49, Pellston 6
Iron Mountain 28, Hancock 18
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 38, Brimley 32
Ishpeming 1, West Iron County 0
Ithaca 43, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 24
Jackson 38, Adrian 8
Jenison 35, Holland West Ottawa 7
Jonesville 58, Quincy 0
Kalamazoo Central 33, Battle Creek Central 31
Kalamazoo Hackett 37, Watervliet 0
Kent City 50, White Cloud 14
Kewaunee, Wis. 39, Escanaba 21
Kingsley 36, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 13
Kingston 36, Peck 6
L’Anse Creuse 41, Fraser 36
Lake Fenton 14, Goodrich 12
Lansing Catholic 56, Charlotte 24
Lansing Sexton 34, Ionia 7
Lapeer 37, Midland Dow 27
Lawton 49, Galesburg-Augusta 0
Lenawee Christian 48, Camden-Frontier 0
Lincoln-Alcona 62, Whittemore-Prescott 0
Livonia Franklin 28, Livonia Stevenson 12
Lowell 24, Grand Rapids Northview 7
Macomb Dakota 35, Utica Eisenhower 3
Macomb Lutheran North 36, Gabriel Richard Catholic 12
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 51, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 20
Madison Heights Lamphere 36, St. Clair Shores South Lake 14
Maple City Glen Lake 37, Elk Rapids 7
Marcellus def. Blanchard Montabella, forfeit
Marine City 49, Madison Heights Madison 7
Marlette 42, Caro 7
Martin 28, Mendon 20
Mattawan 19, Battle Creek Lakeview 14
Melvindale 35, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech def. Southfield Bradford Academy, forfeit
Menominee 34, Marquette 13
Milan 43, Monroe Jefferson 15
Milford 21, Waterford Kettering 13
Millington 54, Midland Bullock Creek 14
Mio-Au Sable def. Hale, forfeit
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 20, New Boston Huron 12
Montague def. Mason County Central, forfeit
Montrose 41, Otisville Lakeville 6
Morley-Stanwood def. Lakeview, forfeit
Morrice 58, Genesee 14
Mount Pleasant 42, Flint Powers 13
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 65, Akron-Fairgrove 6
Muskegon 49, Muskegon Mona Shores 28
Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Manistee 0
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Holland 20
Negaunee 31, Gladstone 30
New Lothrop 33, Durand 20
Niles Brandywine 12, Buchanan 6
North Adams-Jerome 48, Burr Oak 6
North Branch 21, Richmond 14
North Central 71, Ontonagon 6
Oakridge High School def. Shelby, forfeit
Oscoda 60, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22
Ovid-Elsie def. Mount Morris, forfeit
Owosso 51, Clio 8
Oxford 27, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26, OT
Parchment 67, Coloma 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Saranac 0
Pickford 34, Newberry 28, OT
Pontiac ND 58, Detroit University Science 0
Port Huron 14, Port Huron Northern 7
Portage Central 33, Portage Northern 17
Portland 37, Eaton Rapids 0
Ravenna 17, North Muskegon 6
Redford Union 30, Garden City 6
Reed City 50, Newaygo 13
Reese 27, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 18
Richland Gull Lake 28, Lansing Waverly 21
Riverview 38, Carleton Airport 19
Rochester 23, Oak Park 22
Rochester Adams 24, Birmingham Groves 7
Rockford 17, Caledonia 14
Romeo 7, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0
Roseville 35, Eastpointe East Detroit 6
Royal Oak Shrine 48, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 6
Rudyard 49, Engadine 12
Saline 35, Bedford 21
Schoolcraft 31, Leslie 24
Shepherd 40, Harrison 16
South Lyon 42, Walled Lake Northern 0
South Lyon East 17, White Lake Lakeland 14
Southgate Anderson 13, Lincoln Park 6
Sparta 21, Hopkins 20
Spring Lake 27, Coopersville 20
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 37, Sterling Heights 20
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36, Utica Ford 30
St. Louis 14, Saginaw Nouvel 12
Standish-Sterling def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit
Stevensville Lakeshore 35, St. Joseph 28
Suttons Bay 45, Marion 0
Swartz Creek 35, Flushing 28
Tekonsha 36, Waldron 14
Three Rivers 28, Sturgis 21
Traverse City Central 56, Alpena 7
Traverse City St. Francis 42, Sault Ste Marie 28
Traverse City West 36, Gaylord 0
Trenton 22, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Troy 21, Troy Athens 20
Ubly def. Capac, forfeit
Utica 28, Warren Mott 7
Vicksburg 35, Plainwell 6
Walled Lake Western 34, Waterford Mott 32
Warren De La Salle 44, Detroit U-D Jesuit 7
West Bloomfield 56, Southfield A&T 27
Westwood 38, L’Anse 6
White Pigeon 32, Cassopolis 8
Whiteford 76, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 40
Whitehall 46, Hart 6
Williamston 34, Lansing Eastern 0
Wrightstown, Wis. 35, Kingsford 0
Wyoming Godwin Heights 53, Kelloggsville 13
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 46, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 6
Yale 34, Imlay City 6
Ypsilanti Lincoln 37, Ann Arbor Pioneer 13
Zeeland East 65, Wyoming 34
Zeeland West 52, Grand Rapids Union 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Byron vs. Chesaning, ppd. to Oct 9th.
Dansville vs. Bath, ppd. to Oct 9th.
Dexter vs. Monroe, ppd. to Oct 9th.
East Lansing vs. Holt, ppd. to Oct 9th.
Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Battle Creek Pennfield, ppd.
Laingsburg vs. Fowler, ppd.
Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com