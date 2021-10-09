PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 59, Grass Lake 0

Almont 14, Armada 7

Ann Arbor Huron def. Ann Arbor Skyline, forfeit

Auburn Hills Avondale 35, Royal Oak 21

Bad Axe 53, Vassar 0

Bark River-Harris 36, Gwinn 6

Battle Creek Harper Creek 37, Coldwater 23

Bay City All Saints def. Ashley, forfeit

Bay City Western 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6

Beal City 49, Manton 0

Beaverton def. Farwell, forfeit

Belding 44, Ludington 41

Bellaire 22, Onekama 0

Belleville 47, Westland John Glenn 14

Benton Harbor 34, Dowagiac Union 0

Berkley 36, Livonia Clarenceville 33

Berrien Springs 41, South Haven 16

Big Rapids 21, Grant 12

Birch Run 44, Bridgeport 0

Birmingham Seaholm 41, North Farmington 34

Bloomfield Hills 37, Ferndale 6

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7, Walled Lake Central 6

Boyne City 50, Mancelona 18

Breckenridge 12, Carson City-Crystal 0

Brethren 72, Baldwin 26

Brighton 35, Plymouth 6

Brownstown Woodhaven 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0

Cadillac 35, Petoskey 0

Canton 35, Salem 7

Cass City 28, Unionville-Sebewaing 12

Cedar Springs 62, Wayland Union 22

Center Line 45, Warren Lincoln 6

Central Lake 20, Onaway 6

Charlevoix 32, Kalkaska 30

Cheboygan 42, Benzie Central 21

Chelsea 58, Tecumseh 21

Clarkston 50, Lake Orion 22

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 35, Waterford Our Lady 0

Clawson 39, New Haven 0

Climax-Scotts 46, Bellevue 20

Clinton 35, Dundee 0

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49, Grosse Pointe South 37

Coleman 42, St. Charles 6

Colon 55, Athens 0

Comstock Park 61, Grandville Calvin Christian 7

Comstock def. Centreville, forfeit

Constantine 56, Allegan 12

Corunna 20, Ortonville Brandon 17

Croswell-Lexington 58, Algonac 6

Crystal Falls Forest Park def. Bessemer, forfeit

Davison 33, Midland 7

DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 21

Dearborn 49, Wayne Memorial 0

Dearborn Fordson 38, Livonia Churchill 33

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 42, Redford Thurston 6

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 53, Romulus 26

Decatur 34, Hartford 0

Deckerville 50, Mayville 0

Delton Kellogg 15, Saugatuck 14

Detroit Catholic Central 21, St. Mary’s Prep 0

Detroit Central def. Detroit Douglass, forfeit

Detroit Ford 48, Detroit East English 0

Detroit King 57, Detroit Renaissance 7

Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0

Detroit Pershing 22, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Southeastern def. Detroit Cody, forfeit

East Grand Rapids 42, Greenville 0

Ecorse 28, Whitmore Lake 14

Edwardsburg 64, Otsego 8

Essexville Garber 37, Bay City John Glenn 0

Evart 40, Houghton Lake 18

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 3

Farmington 50, Pontiac 8

Flint Beecher 58, Burton Bentley 20

Flint Hamady 45, Flint Southwestern 0

Flint Kearsley 41, Holly 6

Frankenmuth 22, Alma 7

Frankfort 18, Harbor Springs 0

Freeland 36, Saginaw Swan Valley 13

Fremont 32, Remus Chippewa Hills 6

Fruitport 52, Holland Christian 16

Fulton-Middleton 24, Concord 6

Gaylord St. Mary 30, Cedarville 12

Gibraltar Carlson 52, Taylor 22

Gladwin 48, Clare 42

Gobles 32, Bloomingdale 12

Grand Blanc 41, Saginaw Heritage 7

Grand Ledge 43, Okemos 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 51, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 0

Grand Rapids Christian 24, Byron Center 10

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 54, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 45, Fennville 26

Grand Rapids South Christian 37, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 13

Grandville 44, East Kentwood 6

Grayling 52, Tawas 6

Grosse Ile 14, Flat Rock 12

Grosse Pointe North def. Warren Cousino HS, forfeit

Hamilton 27, Allendale 26

Harbor Beach 49, Memphis 0

Harper Woods 32, Allen Park 21

Hartland 38, Northville 19

Haslett 22, St. Johns 7

Hemlock 54, Carrollton 33

Hillman 34, Posen 14

Holton 56, Hesperia 12

Homer 44, East Jackson 16

Howard City Tri-County 16, Stanton Central Montcalm 6

Howell 34, Novi 7

Hudson 43, Blissfield 0

Hudsonville 49, Grand Haven 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 40, Grand Rapids West Catholic 14

Indian River-Inland Lakes 49, Pellston 6

Iron Mountain 28, Hancock 18

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 38, Brimley 32

Ishpeming 1, West Iron County 0

Ithaca 43, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 24

Jackson 38, Adrian 8

Jenison 35, Holland West Ottawa 7

Jonesville 58, Quincy 0

Kalamazoo Central 33, Battle Creek Central 31

Kalamazoo Hackett 37, Watervliet 0

Kent City 50, White Cloud 14

Kewaunee, Wis. 39, Escanaba 21

Kingsley 36, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 13

Kingston 36, Peck 6

L’Anse Creuse 41, Fraser 36

Lake Fenton 14, Goodrich 12

Lansing Catholic 56, Charlotte 24

Lansing Sexton 34, Ionia 7

Lapeer 37, Midland Dow 27

Lawton 49, Galesburg-Augusta 0

Lenawee Christian 48, Camden-Frontier 0

Lincoln-Alcona 62, Whittemore-Prescott 0

Livonia Franklin 28, Livonia Stevenson 12

Lowell 24, Grand Rapids Northview 7

Macomb Dakota 35, Utica Eisenhower 3

Macomb Lutheran North 36, Gabriel Richard Catholic 12

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 51, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 20

Madison Heights Lamphere 36, St. Clair Shores South Lake 14

Maple City Glen Lake 37, Elk Rapids 7

Marcellus def. Blanchard Montabella, forfeit

Marine City 49, Madison Heights Madison 7

Marlette 42, Caro 7

Martin 28, Mendon 20

Mattawan 19, Battle Creek Lakeview 14

Melvindale 35, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech def. Southfield Bradford Academy, forfeit

Menominee 34, Marquette 13

Milan 43, Monroe Jefferson 15

Milford 21, Waterford Kettering 13

Millington 54, Midland Bullock Creek 14

Mio-Au Sable def. Hale, forfeit

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 20, New Boston Huron 12

Montague def. Mason County Central, forfeit

Montrose 41, Otisville Lakeville 6

Morley-Stanwood def. Lakeview, forfeit

Morrice 58, Genesee 14

Mount Pleasant 42, Flint Powers 13

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 65, Akron-Fairgrove 6

Muskegon 49, Muskegon Mona Shores 28

Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Manistee 0

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Holland 20

Negaunee 31, Gladstone 30

New Lothrop 33, Durand 20

Niles Brandywine 12, Buchanan 6

North Adams-Jerome 48, Burr Oak 6

North Branch 21, Richmond 14

North Central 71, Ontonagon 6

Oakridge High School def. Shelby, forfeit

Oscoda 60, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22

Ovid-Elsie def. Mount Morris, forfeit

Owosso 51, Clio 8

Oxford 27, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26, OT

Parchment 67, Coloma 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Saranac 0

Pickford 34, Newberry 28, OT

Pontiac ND 58, Detroit University Science 0

Port Huron 14, Port Huron Northern 7

Portage Central 33, Portage Northern 17

Portland 37, Eaton Rapids 0

Ravenna 17, North Muskegon 6

Redford Union 30, Garden City 6

Reed City 50, Newaygo 13

Reese 27, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 18

Richland Gull Lake 28, Lansing Waverly 21

Riverview 38, Carleton Airport 19

Rochester 23, Oak Park 22

Rochester Adams 24, Birmingham Groves 7

Rockford 17, Caledonia 14

Romeo 7, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0

Roseville 35, Eastpointe East Detroit 6

Royal Oak Shrine 48, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 6

Rudyard 49, Engadine 12

Saline 35, Bedford 21

Schoolcraft 31, Leslie 24

Shepherd 40, Harrison 16

South Lyon 42, Walled Lake Northern 0

South Lyon East 17, White Lake Lakeland 14

Southgate Anderson 13, Lincoln Park 6

Sparta 21, Hopkins 20

Spring Lake 27, Coopersville 20

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 37, Sterling Heights 20

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36, Utica Ford 30

St. Louis 14, Saginaw Nouvel 12

Standish-Sterling def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit

Stevensville Lakeshore 35, St. Joseph 28

Suttons Bay 45, Marion 0

Swartz Creek 35, Flushing 28

Tekonsha 36, Waldron 14

Three Rivers 28, Sturgis 21

Traverse City Central 56, Alpena 7

Traverse City St. Francis 42, Sault Ste Marie 28

Traverse City West 36, Gaylord 0

Trenton 22, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Troy 21, Troy Athens 20

Ubly def. Capac, forfeit

Utica 28, Warren Mott 7

Vicksburg 35, Plainwell 6

Walled Lake Western 34, Waterford Mott 32

Warren De La Salle 44, Detroit U-D Jesuit 7

West Bloomfield 56, Southfield A&T 27

Westwood 38, L’Anse 6

White Pigeon 32, Cassopolis 8

Whiteford 76, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 40

Whitehall 46, Hart 6

Williamston 34, Lansing Eastern 0

Wrightstown, Wis. 35, Kingsford 0

Wyoming Godwin Heights 53, Kelloggsville 13

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 46, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 6

Yale 34, Imlay City 6

Ypsilanti Lincoln 37, Ann Arbor Pioneer 13

Zeeland East 65, Wyoming 34

Zeeland West 52, Grand Rapids Union 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Byron vs. Chesaning, ppd. to Oct 9th.

Dansville vs. Bath, ppd. to Oct 9th.

Dexter vs. Monroe, ppd. to Oct 9th.

East Lansing vs. Holt, ppd. to Oct 9th.

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Battle Creek Pennfield, ppd.

Laingsburg vs. Fowler, ppd.

Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com