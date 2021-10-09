PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 61, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38

Abingdon 18, Princeville 7

Aledo (Mercer County) 64, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6

Amboy def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit

Amboy-LaMoille def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit

Andrew 37, Bradley-Bourbonnais 28

Antioch 28, Grayslake Central 14

Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 26

Athens 52, Pittsfield 6

Aurora Christian 51, Elmwood Park 0

Batavia 35, Geneva 0

Benton 48, Massac County 12

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 68, Proviso East 21

Blue Island Eisenhower 28, Reavis 6

Bogan 20, Maria 8

Breese Central 42, Roxana 35

Brooks Academy 62, Dunbar 0

Buffalo Grove 14, Rolling Meadows 13

Byron 49, Oregon 7

Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 28

Carbondale 31, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0

Carlyle 26, Sparta 20, 3OT

Carmi White County 44, Eldorado 30

Carrollton 60, Winchester (West Central) 28

Cary-Grove 36, Algonquin (Jacobs) 22

Chicago (Carver Military) 44, Chicago Vocational 6

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 14, Chicago Washington 8

Chicago Ag Science def. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson), forfeit

Chicago Christian 26, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, St. Laurence 13

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin def. Hubbard, forfeit

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 26, Edwards County 13

Clinton 51, Cache, Okla. 7

Coal City 28, Peotone 6

Columbia 46, Salem 7

Crystal Lake Central 28, Burlington Central 16

Crystal Lake South 33, McHenry 13

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, LeRoy 27

Deerfield 45, Maine West 14

Downers South 27, Addison Trail 6

Downs Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8

Dunlap 39, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Dupo 54, Chester 14

Durand/Pecatonica 30, Lena-Winslow 24

Dwight def. Watseka (coop), forfeit

East Dubuque 50, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 15

East Moline United 48, Rock Island Alleman 7

East St. Louis 68, Alton 0

Effingham 34, Lincoln 22

El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth 14

Erie/Prophetstown 35, Bureau Valley 12

Eureka 43, Colfax Ridgeview 42

Evanston Township 41, Glenbrook North 10

Fairbury Prairie Central 28, Stanford Olympia 0

Farmington 44, Elmwood-Brimfield 8

Fenwick 42, St. Patrick 14

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 58, Kirkland Hiawatha 24

Flora def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Freeburg 42, East Alton-Wood River 6

Fremd 38, Schaumburg 37

Fulton 24, Forreston 14

Galena 20, Dakota 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 34, Dixon 19

Gilman Iroquois West 13, Clifton Central 6

Glenbard East 20, Bartlett 7

Glenbard North 28, Lake Park 7

Glenbard South 48, Streamwood 16

Glenbard West 13, Downers North 10

Glenbrook South 26, New Trier 24

Grayslake North 41, Round Lake 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 50, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0

Gurnee Warren 54, Mundelein 0

Hampshire 15, Huntley 7, OT

Harvard 29, Sandwich 24

Hersey 42, Wheeling 18

Highland 48, Waterloo 14

Highland Park 48, Maine East 6

Hillcrest 34, Bremen 14

Hillsboro 40, Staunton 7

Hinsdale Central 27, York 23

Hoffman Estates 47, Conant 35

Hononegah 51, Belvidere 8

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 29, Fithian Oakwood 27, OT

IC Catholic 55, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Illinois Valley Central 34, Bloomington Central Catholic 13

Johnston City 35, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 14

Joliet Catholic 56, Brother Rice 49

Kankakee (McNamara) 36, St. Francis 15

Kennedy 41, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 6

Kewanee 56, Mendota 7

Knoxville 41, Illini West (Carthage) 22

LaSalle-Peru 34, Woodstock 13

Lake Forest 24, Lake Zurich 21

Lakes Community 28, Grant 0

Larkin 47, Aurora (East) 0

Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9

Lemont 44, Tinley Park 0

Libertyville 30, Zion Benton 20

Lincoln Way West 40, Lincoln Way Central 7

Lincoln-Way East 24, Homewood-Flossmoor 6

Lockport 14, Bolingbrook 13, OT

Lutheran North, Mo. 51, Alton Marquette 0

Lyons 49, Leyden 0

Machesney Park Harlem 27, Belvidere North 14

Macomb 44, Lewistown 0

Maine South 51, Niles West 21

Manteno 7, Herscher 0

Marengo 21, Plano 20

Marion 37, Centralia 6

Marist 34, Montini 0

Marmion 49, Carmel 14

Maroa-Forsyth 47, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6

Mascoutah 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 28

Mattoon 32, Charleston 27

Milford 52, Blue Ridge 14

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 52, Blue Ridge 14

Milledgeville 36, Freeport (Aquin) 28

Moline 27, Galesburg 0

Momence 32, Seneca 26

Monmouth United 40, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 14

Morris 49, Ottawa 0

Morton 56, East Peoria 20

Moweaqua Central A&M 43, Macon Meridian 0

Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 7

Mt. Zion 36, Collinsville 21

Murphysboro/Elverado 64, Harrisburg 14

Naperville Central 48, DeKalb 20

Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, Waubonsie Valley 0

Naperville North 31, Metea Valley 28

Nazareth 42, Leo 6

New Berlin 19, Riverton 12

Niles Notre Dame 34, DePaul College Prep 0

Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12

Normal Community 61, Granite City 0

Normal University 41, Eisenhower 0

Normal West 28, Danville 14

North Boone 31, Rock Falls 22

North-Mac 50, Auburn 0

O’Fallon 51, Belleville West 0

Oak Forest 41, Argo 14

Oak Lawn Richards 21, Evergreen Park 14

Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8

Orion 30, Morrison 0

Oswego 26, Aurora (West Aurora) 7

Oswego East 14, Yorkville 7

Palatine 27, Barrington 10

Pana 68, Greenville 21

Paris 36, Olney (Richland County) 12

Pawnee 66, Metro-East Lutheran 12

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Monticello 15

Payton 56, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 0

Pekin 35, Metamora 28

Peoria (H.S.) 60, Champaign Central 6

Plainfield Central 31, Plainfield South 14

Plainfield East 38, Joliet West 15

Plainfield North 14, Minooka 0

Polo 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 0

Prairie Ridge 49, Dundee-Crown 7

Princeton 47, St. Bede 20

Prospect 57, Elk Grove 7

Quincy 23, Geneseo 22

Red Bud 27, Trenton Wesclin 21

Red Hill 16, Marshall 14

Reed-Custer 47, Streator 7

Richmond-Burton 23, Johnsburg 20

Rochelle 43, Kaneland 21

Rochester 49, Chatham Glenwood 28

Rockford Boylan 42, Rockford Guilford 14

Rockford Christian 27, Rockford Lutheran 14

Rockford East 28, Freeport 14

Rockridge 56, Sherrard 7

Romeoville 27, Joliet Central 8

Rushville-Industry def. Astoria/VIT Co-op, forfeit

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Decatur MacArthur 13

Sandburg 59, Stagg 14

Shelbyville def. Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop, forfeit

Shepard 46, Oak Lawn Community 15

South Beloit 30, Alden-Hebron 0

South Elgin 29, Elgin 0

Springfield 31, Jacksonville 20

Springfield Lutheran 49, Quincy Notre Dame 7

St. Charles North 37, St. Charles East 0

St. Ignatius 38, St. Viator 13

St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Pontiac 13

St. Rita 44, Woodstock Marian 28

Steinmetz 18, Prosser 6

Sterling 56, Rock Island 35

Sterling Newman 43, Hall 0

Stillman Valley 14, Winnebago 13

Sycamore 40, Woodstock North 0

Thornton Fractional South 42, Thornton Fractional North 8

Thornwood 24, Harvey Thornton 12

Tremont 48, Fisher 8

Triad 38, Jerseyville Jersey 13

Unity/Seymour Co-op 34, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 26

Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6

Vernon Hills 28, Niles North 7

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Tri-County 6

Warrensburg-Latham 30, Clinton 22

Washington 27, Canton 0

Wauconda 51, North Chicago 0

West Chicago 33, Bensenville (Fenton) 6

Westmont 28, Ridgewood 14

Wheaton North 10, Wheaton Warrenville South 8

Whitney Young 46, Lincoln Park 6

Williamsville 75, Pleasant Plains 7

Willowbrook 33, Hinsdale South 7

Wilmington 31, Lisle 14

