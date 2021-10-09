PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 61, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38

Abingdon 18, Princeville 7

Aledo (Mercer County) 64, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6

Amboy def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit

Amboy-LaMoille def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit

Andrew 37, Bradley-Bourbonnais 28

Antioch 28, Grayslake Central 14

Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 26

Athens 52, Pittsfield 6

Aurora Christian 51, Elmwood Park 0

Batavia 35, Geneva 0

Benton 48, Massac County 12

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 68, Proviso East 21

Blue Island Eisenhower 28, Reavis 6

Bogan 20, Maria 8

Breese Central 42, Roxana 35

Brooks Academy 62, Dunbar 0

Buffalo Grove 14, Rolling Meadows 13

Byron 49, Oregon 7

Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 28

Carbondale 31, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0

Carlyle 26, Sparta 20, 3OT

Carmi White County 44, Eldorado 30

Carrollton 60, Winchester (West Central) 28

Cary-Grove 36, Algonquin (Jacobs) 22

Chicago (Carver Military) 44, Chicago Vocational 6

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 14, Chicago Washington 8

Chicago Ag Science def. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson), forfeit

Chicago Christian 26, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, St. Laurence 13

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin def. Hubbard, forfeit

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 26, Edwards County 13

Clinton 51, Cache, Okla. 7

Coal City 28, Peotone 6

Columbia 46, Salem 7

Crystal Lake Central 28, Burlington Central 16

Crystal Lake South 33, McHenry 13

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28, LeRoy 27

Deerfield 45, Maine West 14

Downers South 27, Addison Trail 6

Downs Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8

Dunlap 39, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Dupo 54, Chester 14

Durand/Pecatonica 30, Lena-Winslow 24

Dwight def. Watseka (coop), forfeit

East Dubuque 50, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 15

East Moline United 48, Rock Island Alleman 7

East St. Louis 68, Alton 0

Effingham 34, Lincoln 22

El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth 14

Erie/Prophetstown 35, Bureau Valley 12

Eureka 43, Colfax Ridgeview 42

Evanston Township 41, Glenbrook North 10

Fairbury Prairie Central 28, Stanford Olympia 0

Farmington 44, Elmwood-Brimfield 8

Fenwick 42, St. Patrick 14

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 58, Kirkland Hiawatha 24

Flora def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Freeburg 42, East Alton-Wood River 6

Fremd 38, Schaumburg 37

Fulton 24, Forreston 14

Galena 20, Dakota 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 34, Dixon 19

Gilman Iroquois West 13, Clifton Central 6

Glenbard East 20, Bartlett 7

Glenbard North 28, Lake Park 7

Glenbard South 48, Streamwood 16

Glenbard West 13, Downers North 10

Glenbrook South 26, New Trier 24

Grayslake North 41, Round Lake 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 50, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0

Gurnee Warren 54, Mundelein 0

Hampshire 15, Huntley 7, OT

Harvard 29, Sandwich 24

Hersey 42, Wheeling 18

Highland 48, Waterloo 14

Highland Park 48, Maine East 6

Hillcrest 34, Bremen 14

Hillsboro 40, Staunton 7

Hinsdale Central 27, York 23

Hoffman Estates 47, Conant 35

Hononegah 51, Belvidere 8

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 29, Fithian Oakwood 27, OT

IC Catholic 55, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Illinois Valley Central 34, Bloomington Central Catholic 13

Johnston City 35, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 14

Joliet Catholic 56, Brother Rice 49

Kankakee (McNamara) 36, St. Francis 15

Kennedy 41, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 6

Kewanee 56, Mendota 7

Knoxville 41, Illini West (Carthage) 22

LaSalle-Peru 34, Woodstock 13

Lake Forest 24, Lake Zurich 21

Lakes Community 28, Grant 0

Larkin 47, Aurora (East) 0

Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9

Lemont 44, Tinley Park 0

Libertyville 30, Zion Benton 20

Lincoln Way West 40, Lincoln Way Central 7

Lincoln-Way East 24, Homewood-Flossmoor 6

Lockport 14, Bolingbrook 13, OT

Lutheran North, Mo. 51, Alton Marquette 0

Lyons 49, Leyden 0

Machesney Park Harlem 27, Belvidere North 14

Macomb 44, Lewistown 0

Maine South 51, Niles West 21

Manteno 7, Herscher 0

Marengo 21, Plano 20

Marion 37, Centralia 6

Marist 34, Montini 0

Marmion 49, Carmel 14

Maroa-Forsyth 47, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6

Mascoutah 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 28

Mattoon 32, Charleston 27

Milford 52, Blue Ridge 14

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 52, Blue Ridge 14

Milledgeville 36, Freeport (Aquin) 28

Moline 27, Galesburg 0

Momence 32, Seneca 26

Monmouth United 40, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 14

Morris 49, Ottawa 0

Morton 56, East Peoria 20

Moweaqua Central A&M 43, Macon Meridian 0

Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 7

Mt. Zion 36, Collinsville 21

Murphysboro/Elverado 64, Harrisburg 14

Naperville Central 48, DeKalb 20

Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, Waubonsie Valley 0

Naperville North 31, Metea Valley 28

Nazareth 42, Leo 6

New Berlin 19, Riverton 12

Niles Notre Dame 34, DePaul College Prep 0

Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12

Normal Community 61, Granite City 0

Normal University 41, Eisenhower 0

Normal West 28, Danville 14

North Boone 31, Rock Falls 22

North-Mac 50, Auburn 0

O’Fallon 51, Belleville West 0

Oak Forest 41, Argo 14

Oak Lawn Richards 21, Evergreen Park 14

Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8

Orion 30, Morrison 0

Oswego 26, Aurora (West Aurora) 7

Oswego East 14, Yorkville 7

Palatine 27, Barrington 10

Pana 68, Greenville 21

Paris 36, Olney (Richland County) 12

Pawnee 66, Metro-East Lutheran 12

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Monticello 15

Payton 56, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 0

Pekin 35, Metamora 28

Peoria (H.S.) 60, Champaign Central 6

Plainfield Central 31, Plainfield South 14

Plainfield East 38, Joliet West 15

Plainfield North 14, Minooka 0

Polo 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 0

Prairie Ridge 49, Dundee-Crown 7

Princeton 47, St. Bede 20

Prospect 57, Elk Grove 7

Quincy 23, Geneseo 22

Red Bud 27, Trenton Wesclin 21

Red Hill 16, Marshall 14

Reed-Custer 47, Streator 7

Richmond-Burton 23, Johnsburg 20

Rochelle 43, Kaneland 21

Rochester 49, Chatham Glenwood 28

Rockford Boylan 42, Rockford Guilford 14

Rockford East 28, Freeport 14

Rockridge 56, Sherrard 7

Romeoville 27, Joliet Central 8

Rushville-Industry def. Astoria/VIT Co-op, forfeit

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Decatur MacArthur 13

Sandburg 59, Stagg 14

Shelbyville def. Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop, forfeit

Shepard 46, Oak Lawn Community 15

South Beloit 30, Alden-Hebron 0

South Elgin 29, Elgin 0

Springfield 31, Jacksonville 20

Springfield Lutheran 49, Quincy Notre Dame 7

St. Charles North 37, St. Charles East 0

St. Ignatius 38, St. Viator 13

St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Pontiac 13

St. Rita 44, Woodstock Marian 28

Steinmetz 18, Prosser 6

Sterling 56, Rock Island 35

Sterling Newman 43, Hall 0

Stillman Valley 14, Winnebago 13

Sycamore 40, Woodstock North 0

Thornton Fractional South 42, Thornton Fractional North 8

Thornwood 24, Harvey Thornton 12

Tremont 48, Fisher 8

Triad 38, Jerseyville Jersey 13

Unity/Seymour Co-op 34, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 26

Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6

Vernon Hills 28, Niles North 7

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Tri-County 6

Warrensburg-Latham 30, Clinton 22

Washington 27, Canton 0

Wauconda 51, North Chicago 0

West Chicago 33, Bensenville (Fenton) 6

Westmont 28, Ridgewood 14

Wheaton North 10, Wheaton Warrenville South 8

Whitney Young 46, Lincoln Park 6

Williamsville 75, Pleasant Plains 7

Willowbrook 33, Hinsdale South 7

Wilmington 31, Lisle 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com