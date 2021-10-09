PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 55, KIPP Dubois 0
Aliquippa 48, Chartiers Valley 13
Altoona 28, Chambersburg 14
Annville-Cleona 55, Pequea Valley 21
Archbishop Spalding, Md. 31, Malvern Prep 17
Archbishop Wood 40, Father Judge 20
Armstrong 33, Greensburg Salem 16
Athens 44, North Penn-Mansfield 14
Avonworth 36, Ambridge 7
Bald Eagle Area 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Baldwin 28, Hempfield Area 0
Bangor 50, Lehighton 14
Beaver Falls 41, Mohawk 7
Belle Vernon 35, Ringgold 14
Bellefonte 40, Huntingdon 7
Bellwood-Antis 49, West Branch 0
Berks Catholic 42, Reading 12
Bethel Park 27, South Fayette 7
Bethlehem Freedom 41, Whitehall 12
Bishop Canevin 33, Leechburg 3
Blair, N.J. 21, Episcopal Academy 13
Bloomsburg 20, Hughesville 5
Boiling Springs 44, Big Spring 28
Bonner-Prendergast 48, Archbishop Carroll 0
Boyertown 42, Methacton 11
Brockway 34, Elk County Catholic 7
Burrell 28, Deer Lakes 24
California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Cambria Heights 49, Penns Manor 12
Canton 48, Montgomery 6
Carmichaels 40, Monessen 6
Cedar Crest 20, Hempfield 13
Central Bucks East 56, Council Rock North 21
Central Bucks West def. Hatboro-Horsham, forfeit
Central Cambria 42, Bishop McCort 20
Central Dauphin 24, Carlisle 21
Central Martinsburg 41, Bedford 27
Central Valley 42, Keystone Oaks 0
Central York 48, Spring Grove 17
Chartiers-Houston 34, Frazier 7
Chestnut Ridge 41, Bishop Guilfoyle 22
Clairton def. Imani Christian Academy, forfeit
Clarion Area 33, Ridgway 14
Claysburg-Kimmel 25, North Star 13
Clearfield 30, Trinity 0
Coatesville 31, Downingtown West 28
Cocalico 45, Conestoga Valley 28
Columbia 35, Northern Lebanon 13
Conemaugh Township 27, Blacklick Valley 7
Conemaugh Valley 50, Meyersdale 8
Conrad Weiser 31, Hamburg 27
Cowanesque Valley 32, Wyalusing 0
Crestwood 33, Abington Heights 0
Curwensville 24, Purchase Line 22
Dallas 28, Pittston Area 6
Dallastown Area 6, Dover 0
Daniel Boone 34, Muhlenberg 7
Delaware Valley 26, Williamsport 0
Delone 39, Bermudian Springs 28
Dubois 51, Moniteau 7
Eastern York 21, West York 7
Elizabeth Forward 29, South Allegheny 0
Emmaus 35, Bethlehem Liberty 0
Ephrata 29, Lancaster Catholic 21
Erie McDowell 44, Hollidaysburg 0
Farrell 54, Wilmington 0
Fleetwood 43, Schuylkill Valley 27
Fort Leboeuf 56, Girard 0
Fox Chapel 35, Kiski Area 21
Frankford 44, Philadelphia Central 0
Freedom Area 35, Ellwood City 0
Freeport 17, East Allegheny 7
Garden Spot 36, Lebanon 0
Garnet Valley 41, Radnor 0
Glendale 15, Moshannon Valley 12
Governor Mifflin 54, Exeter 21
Greater Latrobe 55, Connellsville 13
Greenville 35, Reynolds 21
Grove City 42, Titusville 6
Hampton 35, Plum 7
Hanover Area 46, Holy Redeemer 38
Harbor Creek 13, General McLane 6
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, Cedar Cliff 0
Haverford 41, Springfield Delco 15
Hazleton Area 27, Scranton 7
Hickory 27, Slippery Rock 23
Homer-Center 28, River Valley 22, OT
Indiana 29, Highlands 14
Jersey Shore 62, Milton 7
Juniata 44, Midd-West 0
Karns City 41, Kane Area 12
Kennard-Dale 62, Gettysburg 22
Lakeland 26, Western Wayne 21
Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Donegal 0
Latin Charter 22, Benjamin Franklin 15
Laurel 42, New Brighton 7
Mahanoy Area 20, Schuylkill Haven 14, OT
Manheim Central 35, Solanco 21
Manheim Township 48, Penn Manor 14
Mapletown 45, Avella 16
Maplewood 16, Cambridge Springs 0
Marion Center 21, Northern Cambria 7
Mars 14, Knoch 13
McGuffey 55, Waynesburg Central 22
McKeesport 41, West Mifflin 0
Meadville 77, Franklin 0
Mechanicsburg 28, Greencastle Antrim 24
Mercer 20, Lakeview 6
Mid Valley 14, Dunmore 7
Mifflinburg 29, Montoursville 27
Minersville 43, Catasauqua 27
Montour 28, Blackhawk 21
Morrisville 18, Jenkintown 13
Mount Carmel 34, Danville 21
Mount Pleasant def. Brownsville, forfeit
Mount Union 32, Everett 10
Muncy 31, South Williamsport 20
Nanticoke Area 50, Montrose 14
Neshannock 45, Elwood City Riverside 0
New Oxford 52, York Suburban 7
North Allegheny 42, Norwin 24
North Penn 48, Harry S. Truman 20
North Pocono 48, West Scranton 0
North Schuylkill 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 21
Northampton 35, Pleasant Valley 12
Northern Bedford 7, Juniata Valley 6
Northern Lehigh 27, Jim Thorpe 17
Northwest Area 42, Warrior Run 7
Northwestern 48, Eisenhower 7
Northwestern Lehigh 22, Blue Mountain 0
Octorara 32, ELCO 17
Old Forge 49, Riverside 0
Otto-Eldred 28, Coudersport 0
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 37, Union Area 36
Oxford 21, Great Valley 14
Palisades 35, Tamaqua 7
Palmerton 50, Pine Grove 7
Palmerton 51, Pine Grove 7
Palmyra 21, Hershey 7
Parkland 43, East Stroudsburg South 24
Penn Hills 35, North Hills 29
Penn-Trafford 15, Gateway 10
Pennridge 45, Bensalem 0
Perkiomen Valley 49, Owen J Roberts 7
Phoenixville 48, Upper Perkiomen 9
Pine-Richland 35, Shaler 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, South Park 0
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 21, Cheltenham 13
Pocono Mountain West 53, Allentown Allen 24
Pottsgrove 35, Pottstown 0
Pottsville 43, Wilson 8
Punxsutawney 42, Bradford 21
Quaker Valley 30, Hopewell 7
Quakertown 35, Neshaminy 10
Red Land 32, Mifflin County 0
Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6
Richland def. Penn Cambria, forfeit
Ridley 70, Harriton 6
Rochester 35, Fort Cherry 0
Rustin 49, West Chester East 13
Saegertown 26, Seneca 24
Selinsgrove 33, Central Mountain 23
Seneca Valley 24, Canon-McMillan 17, 2OT
Serra Catholic def. Ligonier Valley, forfeit
Shamokin 21, Shikellamy 7
Sharon 48, Conneaut, Ohio 21
Shenandoah Valley 28, Panther Valley 21
Shenango 48, Northgate 6
Shippensburg 21, Northern York 3
Smethport 28, Cameron County 0
Somerset 26, Greater Johnstown 0
Souderton 28, Abington 14
South Side 49, Carlynton 14
South Western 21, Northeastern 13
Southern Columbia 49, Central Columbia 0
Southern Huntingdon 21, Tussey Mountain 14
Southern Lehigh 31, Saucon Valley 17
Southmoreland 35, Yough 7
Spring-Ford 49, Norristown 0
Springdale 20, Jeannette 9
Springfield Montco 41, New Hope-Solebury 14
Springside Chestnut Hill 35, Capital Prep, N.Y. 6
St. Joseph’s Prep 24, Middletown, Del. 6
St. Marys 19, Brookville 14
State College 21, Cumberland Valley 18, OT
Steelton-Highspire 34, Camp Hill Trinity 28
Steubenville, Ohio 48, Allderdice 13
Sto-Rox def. Seton-LaSalle, forfeit
Strath Haven 35, Conestoga 14
Stroudsburg 63, East Stroudsburg North 8
Susquehannock 49, Kutztown 18
Thomas Jefferson 42, Laurel Highlands 3
Tri-Valley 42, Pottsville Nativity 17
Tyrone 28, Penns Valley 18
University, W.Va. 36, Albert Gallatin 14
Upper Darby 47, Penncrest 14
Upper Dauphin 40, Susquenita 8
Upper Moreland 49, William Tennent 21
Upper St. Clair 17, West Allegheny 3
Valley 32, Derry 14
Valley View 46, Wallenpaupack 24
Warren 21, Oil City 18
Warwick 42, Elizabethtown 40
Waynesboro 52, Susquehanna Township 7
West Chester Henderson 21, Sun Valley 14
West Greene 56, Bentworth 0
West Lawn Wilson 59, Lancaster McCaskey 12
West Perry 38, East Pennsboro 14
West Philadelphia 20, Roxborough 0
West Shamokin 70, United 36
Westinghouse 44, Butler 34
Westmont Hilltop 21, Forest Hills 19
Windber 20, Berlin-Brothersvalley 6
Wissahickon 48, Lower Moreland 28
Woodland Hills 37, Franklin Regional 21
Wyoming Area 42, Lake-Lehman 7
Wyomissing 56, Twin Valley 7
York 64, Red Lion 14
York Catholic 31, Fairfield 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver Area vs. New Castle, ppd. to Oct 9th.
Cle. Benedictine, Ohio vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, ppd.
Corry vs. Mercyhurst Prep, ccd.
Edison vs. Belmont Charter, ccd.
Halifax vs. Line Mountain, ccd.
Lewisburg vs. Loyalsock, ppd.
Mount Lebanon vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, ppd. to Oct 9th.
Nazareth Area vs. Allentown Central Catholic, ppd.
Peters Township vs. Moon, ppd. to Oct 9th.
USO vs. Brashear, ppd.
University Prep vs. Brashear, ppd.
Washington vs. Uniontown, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com