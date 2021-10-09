PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 28, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0
Akr. Hoban 42, STVM 7
Ansonia 28, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
Antwerp 39, Paulding 14
Archbold 56, Swanton 0
Arlington 27, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Ashland 36, Lexington 34
Ashland Crestview 43, Plymouth 8
Ashland Mapleton 34, Greenwich S. Cent. 20
Ashville Teays Valley 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Atwater Waterloo 28, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 15
Austintown Fitch 38, Wadsworth 28
Avon 49, Berea-Midpark 14
Avon Lake 16, Elyria 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 46, Chillicothe Unioto 19
Baltimore Liberty Union 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
Barberton 14, Aurora 6
Barnesville 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Northwood 6
Bay Village Bay 21, Fairview 0
Bedford 32, Hunting Valley University 0
Bellaire 13, Shadyside 12
Bellbrook 56, Day. Oakwood 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 21
Bellevue 42, Tiffin Columbian 12
Bellville Clear Fork 28, Marion Pleasant 19
Beloit W. Branch 50, Alliance 27
Bethel-Tate 41, Blanchester 14
Bishop Hartley 39, Cols. St. Charles 0
Bishop Ready 26, Cols. Bexley 0
Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville Logan Elm 13
Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Beallsville 14
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Twinsburg 7
Brookville 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Bryan 45, Metamora Evergreen 14
Bucyrus Wynford 47, Upper Sandusky 20
Burton Berkshire 28, Painesville Harvey 26
Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Coshocton 21
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27, Richmond Edison 17
Cambridge 42, Vincent Warren 10
Camden Preble Shawnee 27, Arcanum 18
Can. Glenoak 42, Louisville 0
Can. McKinley 29, Massillon Jackson 28
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 31, Whitehall-Yearling 12
Canfield 35, Youngs. East 16
Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 21
Carey 49, Attica Seneca E. 0
Carrollton 28, Salem 26
Centerburg 26, Danville 19
Chagrin Falls 37, Ashtabula Edgewood 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 3, Willoughby S. 0
Chardon 48, Madison 0
Chesterland W. Geauga 29, Geneva 14
Chillicothe 35, Hillsboro 7
Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 0
Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Southeastern 6
Cin. Anderson 35, Milford 7
Cin. Colerain 27, Hamilton 6
Cin. Deer Park 56, Cin. Madeira 42
Cin. Hughes 48, Cin. Western Hills 12
Cin. Indian Hill 68, Cin. Finneytown 6
Cin. Mt. Healthy 9, Cin. NW 6
Cin. Princeton 42, Cin. Sycamore 20
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. La Salle 14
Cin. Summit Country Day 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0
Cin. Taft 20, Cin. Aiken 0
Cin. West Clermont 31, Cin. Walnut Hills 14
Cin. Winton Woods 41, Cin. Turpin 19
Cin. Wyoming 40, Cin. Mariemont 9
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 79, Batavia 0
Cle. Glenville 20, Rocky River 17, OT
Cle. Hay 43, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. Hts. 36, Maple Hts. 20
Cle. JFK 50, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
Coldwater 42, Minster 0
Collins Western Reserve 21, Monroeville 20
Cols. Africentric 14, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Cols. DeSales 21, Bishop Watterson 17
Cols. Eastmoor 40, South 22
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Circleville 0
Cols. KIPP 61, Grove City Christian 14
Cols. Linden-McKinley 56, Stewart Federal Hocking 12
Cols. Northland 30, Cols. Centennial 12
Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10
Cols. Walnut Ridge 42, West 8
Columbia Station Columbia 49, Oberlin 6
Columbus Grove 58, Ada 7
Creston Norwayne 56, Apple Creek Waynedale 24
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 37, Orrville 7
Dalton 50, West Salem Northwestern 6
DeGraff Riverside 41, Casstown Miami E. 7
Defiance 28, Celina 19
Defiance Ayersville 28, Haviland Wayne Trace 6
Defiance Tinora 48, Edgerton 8
Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cle. John Adams 26
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22, Dublin Jerome 21
Dola Hardin Northern 32, Crestline 6
Dover 49, Marietta 0
Doylestown Chippewa 34, Rittman 0
Dublin Scioto 38, Delaware Hayes 0
E. Can. 27, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6
Eaton 37, Carlisle 0
Elyria Cath. 30, N. Olmsted 24
Fairfield 27, Mason 22
Fayetteville-Perry 37, Batavia Clermont NE 27
Findlay 51, Oregon Clay 25
Fremont Ross 54, Lima Sr. 21
Ft. Recovery 35, Rockford Parkway 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 13
Gahanna Lincoln 42, Westerville Cent. 3
Galion 7, Ontario 6
Galion Northmor 49, Mt. Gilead 16
Gallipolis Gallia 12, Ironton Rock Hill 6
Garfield Hts. Trinity 24, Brooklyn 14
Garrettsville Garfield 34, Rootstown 14
Gates Mills Hawken 28, Beachwood 6
Germantown Valley View 21, Franklin 7
Glouster Trimble 57, Belpre 8
Grafton Midview 35, N. Ridgeville 12
Granville 35, Zanesville 13
Green 28, Massillon Perry 0
Grove City Cent. Crossing 35, Newark 7
Hamilton Badin 45, Day. Chaminade Julienne 28
Hamilton New Miami 22, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
Hamilton Ross 55, Harrison 17
Hannibal River 50, Bridgeport 14
Hanoverton United 34, Wellsville 7
Harrod Allen E. 35, Bluffton 0
Heath 57, Johnstown Northridge 10
Hilliard Bradley 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 3
Hilliard Darby 40, Lewis Center Olentangy 21
Hilliard Davidson 43, Dublin Coffman 28
Holland Springfield 14, Maumee 2
Howard E. Knox 49, Fredericktown 8
Hubbard 29, Girard 15
Huber Hts. Wayne 17, Kettering Fairmont 15
Hudson 31, N. Royalton 0
Huron 42, Vermilion 16
Independence 40, Wickliffe 6
Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 35, Cin. Elder 21
Ironton 48, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 0
Jackson 62, Washington C.H. 27
Jamestown Greeneview 42, Cedarville 10
Jeromesville Hillsdale 30, Smithville 0
Johnstown 35, Utica 0
Kansas Lakota 37, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Kettering Alter 31, Bishop Fenwick 0
Kings Mills Kings 52, Loveland 20
Kirtland 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 28
LaGrange Keystone 33, Sullivan Black River 21
Lakewood St. Edward 38, Clarkson, Ontario 7
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40, Corning Miller 6
Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Brookfield 0
Lebanon 40, Morrow Little Miami 20
Leipsic 41, Delphos Jefferson 21
Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Spring. NW 15
Liberty Center 28, Hamler Patrick Henry 18
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. Oak Hills 14
Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Newark Licking Valley 20
Lima Perry 32, Waynesfield-Goshen 6
Linsly, W.Va. 41, Can. Cent. Cath. 20
Lisbon Beaver 41, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
Lisbon David Anderson 19, Leetonia 12
Logan 17, Pomeroy Meigs 10
London 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Loudonville 33, Massillon Tuslaw 27, OT
Lowellville 40, McDonald 20
Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
Malvern 44, Newcomerstown 14
Mansfield Sr. 44, Wooster 16
Mantua Crestwood 27, Middlefield Cardinal 10
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, New Bremen 33
Marion Elgin 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24
Marion Harding 56, Caledonia River Valley 40
Marysville 49, Thomas Worthington 6
Massillon 23, Canisius, N.Y. 13
Mayfield 16, Eastlake North 7
McArthur Vinton County 45, Bidwell River Valley 0
McComb 53, Cory-Rawson 7
McConnelsville Morgan 42, New Lexington 32
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Morral Ridgedale 0
Mechanicsburg 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Medina 35, Brunswick 14
Medina Buckeye 17, Lakewood 0
Medina Highland 62, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Shelby 14
Milton-Union 45, Tipp City Bethel 0
Mineral Ridge 40, Sebring McKinley 6
Minford 48, Oak Hill 0
Monroe 40, Waynesville 21
Mt. Orab Western Brown 44, Goshen 7
Mt. Vernon 21, Mansfield Madison 13
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Reading 14
N. Can. Hoover 21, Uniontown Lake 19
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Navarre Fairless 41, Akr. Manchester 40
Nelsonville-York 35, Albany Alexander 0
New Albany 58, Galloway Westland 14
New Concord John Glenn 16, Zanesville Maysville 0
New Madison Tri-Village 34, New Lebanon Dixie 2
New Matamoras Frontier 28, Magnolia, W.Va. 21
New Middletown Spring. 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0
New Paris National Trail 41, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
New Philadelphia 31, Alliance Marlington 24
New Richmond 32, Wilmington 22
Newark Cath. 42, Hebron Lakewood 0
Niles McKinley 21, Struthers 14
Norton 56, Akr. Springfield 0
Norwood 39, Cin. N. College Hill 12
Oberlin Firelands 42, Sheffield Brookside 6
Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Lima Shawnee 7
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41, Parma 6
Pataskala Licking Hts. 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20
Pemberville Eastwood 37, Rossford 19
Peninsula Woodridge 17, Lodi Cloverleaf 13
Perry 43, Orange 0
Perrysburg 40, Sylvania Northview 0
Pickerington Cent. 37, Groveport-Madison 0
Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 0
Piketon 51, Frankfort Adena 20
Piqua 42, Tipp City Tippecanoe 23
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7
Poland Seminary 40, Cortland Lakeview 0
Port Clinton 49, Willard 7
Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Beaver Eastern 0
Portsmouth W. 44, Lucasville Valley 14
Proctorville Fairland 15, Portsmouth 14
Ravenna 34, Akr. Coventry 14
Ravenna SE 21, Mogadore 6
Reedsville Eastern 46, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Reynoldsburg 52, Lancaster 20
Richfield Revere 21, Copley 20
Richwood N. Union 14, St. Paris Graham 0
Riverside Stebbins 48, Xenia 7
S. Charleston SE 30, London Madison Plains 6
S. Point 27, Chesapeake 9
Sandusky Perkins 35, Norwalk 7
Sharon, Pa. 48, Conneaut 21
Sherwood Fairview 14, Hicksville 12
Sidney Lehman 26, Covington 13
Solon 24, Mentor 21
Sparta Highland 45, Cardington-Lincoln 26
Spencerville 29, Convoy Crestview 28
Spring. Greenon 10, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
Spring. NE 42, W. Liberty-Salem 21
Spring. Shawnee 27, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14
Springboro 26, Clayton Northmont 20
Springfield 44, Centerville 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 33, Cin. Purcell Marian 13
St. Clairsville 55, Belmont Union Local 7
St. Henry 26, Anna 7
St. Marys Memorial 42, Elida 7
Steubenville 48, Allderdice, Pa. 13
Stow-Munroe Falls 27, Macedonia Nordonia 13
Streetsboro 62, Mogadore Field 14
Strongsville 28, Euclid 27
Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Worthington Christian 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Westerville N. 7
Sycamore Mohawk 27, Bucyrus 0
Sylvania Southview 28, Bowling Green 7
Tallmadge 44, Kent Roosevelt 12
Thornville Sheridan 32, Philo 21
Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Tol. Whitmer 7
Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Montpelier 12
Tol. Rogers 8, Tol. Bowsher 0
Tol. St. John’s 28, Tol. St. Francis 15
Tontogany Otsego 36, Genoa Area 21
Toronto 19, Madonna, W.Va. 16
Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 14
Trotwood-Madison 28, Day. Dunbar 6
Troy 35, W. Carrollton 0
Van Buren 21, N. Baltimore 0
Van Wert 63, Kenton 20
Vandalia Butler 13, Greenville 0
Versailles 45, Delphos St. John’s 14
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48, Bradford 6
W. Jefferson 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14
Wapakoneta 28, Lima Bath 21, OT
Warren Champion 48, Campbell Memorial 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Greenfield McClain 54
Waterford 14, Sarahsville Shenandoah 6
Wauseon 14, Delta 0
Wellington 21, Lorain Clearview 6
Wellston 49, Athens 28
Westerville S. 16, Canal Winchester 14
Wheelersburg 21, Waverly 14
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 47, Martins Ferry 6
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Napoleon 0
Williamsburg 31, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 34, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Wooster Triway 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 26
Worthington Kilbourne 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7
Youngs. Chaney High School 32, Warren Howland 21
Youngs. Liberty 53, Newton Falls 19
Zanesville Rosecrans 30, Fairfield Christian 19
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Crooksville 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arcadia vs. Vanlue, ppd. to Oct 9th.
Chardon NDCL vs. Parma Padua, ppd.
Cin. Country Day vs. Cin. Clark Montessori, ccd.
Cin. McNicholas vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Cle. Benedictine vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa., ppd.
Cle. Rhodes vs. Cle. John Marshall, ppd.
Cols. Whetstone vs. East, ccd.
E. Palestine vs. Columbiana, ccd.
Ft. Loramie vs. Day. Thurgood Marshall, ccd.
Oak Harbor vs. Milan Edison, ppd.
Rootstown vs. Orwell Grand Valley, ppd.
Sandusky vs. Clyde, ppd. to Oct 9th.
Sidney vs. Fairborn, ccd.
Southington Chalker vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.
W. Chester Lakota W. vs. Middletown, ccd.
Warsaw River View vs. Dresden Tri-Valley, ccd.
___
