PREP FOOTBALL=

Bingham 42, West Jordan 0

Bonneville 20, Box Elder 0

Bountiful 59, Northridge 14

Canyon View 28, North Sanpete 27

Cottonwood 49, Hurricane 28

Delta 43, Grand County 0

Desert Hills 34, Cedar City 33

Dixie 16, Crimson Cliffs 10

Emery 48, American Leadership 0

Enterprise 24, Parowan 7

Herriman 33, Copper Hills 3

Hunter 22, Cyprus 15

Juab 44, Carbon 6

Kanab 28, North Sevier 27

Layton Christian Academy def. Monticello, forfeit

Milford 35, Gunnison Valley 6

Millard 41, South Sevier 14

North Summit 35, Rich County 14

Richfield 30, Manti 7

Ridgeline 49, Logan 7

Riverton 24, Mountain Ridge 21

San Juan Blanding 8, Beaver 0

Sky View 20, Green Canyon 7

Skyline 10, Park City 6

Snow Canyon 44, Pine View 43

Springville 28, Salem Hills 7

Stansbury 41, Payson 16

Summit Academy 41, Providence Hall 3

Uintah 47, Hillcrest 10

Viewmont 21, Woods Cross 0

Wasatch 45, Provo 41

West 49, Kearns 37

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

