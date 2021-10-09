Buce’s late FG lifts Troy over Georgia Southern 27-24

Associated Press

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Brooks Buce kicked a 24-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining to lift Troy to a 27-24 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

The Trojans built a 24-3 lead early in the third quarter. Georgia Southern scored two touchdowns within two minutes midway through the third, and a pair of Alex Raynor field goals in the fourth tied the game 24-24 with 6:08 left.

Georgia Southern made it to near midfield on its final drive, but Justin Tomlin threw his third interception with 32 seconds left.

Gunnar Watson threw two touchdown passes and was 24-of-36 passing for 270 yards for Troy (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jamontez Woods ran for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Tomlin completed 15 of 22 passes for 210 yards for the Eagles. Logan Wright scored on a 1-yard run and Khaleb Hood broke loose for a 23-yard touchdown.

The Trojans, who held South Carolina to just 102 yards rushing, kept Georgia Southern (2-4, 1-2) to 82 yards on the ground on 38 carries.

