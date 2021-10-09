7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Unseasonably warm.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°. Unseasonably warm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°. Unseasonably warm.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 77°. Unseasonably warm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°. Unseasonably warm.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a high of 78°. Unseasonably warm.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 67°.

DISCUSSION:

This week we have high pressure building and blocking the jet stream from sweeping southward and providing cooler autumn air. Rain chances are minimal and temperatures and dewpoints will remain unseasonably warm. By the end of next work week we can expect a strong occluded cyclone to have enough strength to break the block and allow the jet stream to dip south allowing a delivery of cooler Canadian into the Midwest region. The duration of the return to cooler temperatures is not expected to last long.

