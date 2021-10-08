Weekend’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday, October 9
|FOOTBALL
|Top 25 College Football
No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn St., 4 p.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas, Noon
No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland, Noon
No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
No. 10 BYU vs. Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon
No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Mississippi, Noon
No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
No. 16 Kentucky vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.
No. 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
No. 20 Florida vs. Vanderbilt, Noon
No. 24 SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
No. 25 San Diego St. vs. New Mexico, 9 p.m.
|MLB PLAYOFFS
|National League
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m.
|MLS
Miami at New York, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
|NWSL
Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Washington, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
|NBA PRESEASON
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|NHL Preseason
Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Golf
EPGA – ACCIONA Open de Espana
PGA – Shriners Children’s Open
PGA Tour Champions – Constellationa Furyk and Friends
LPGA – Founders Cup
|MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series- Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte, N.C.
NHRA – Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas
|TENNIS
WTA/ATP – BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.
|Sunday, October 10
|NFL
New York vs. Atlanta (London), 9:30 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Houston, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
|MLB PLAYOFFS
|American League
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m.
|MLS
Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
|NWSL
Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
|WNBA PLAYOFFS
Chicago at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
|NBA PRESEASON
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Golf
EPGA – ACCIONA Open de Espana
PGA – Shriners Children’s Open
PGA Tour Champions – Constellationa Furyk and Friends
LPGA – Founders Cup
|MOTORSPORTS
FORMULA 1 — Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul, Turkey
NASCAR Cup Series – Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte, N.C.
NHRA – Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas