Thursday’s Scores

Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Chicago Academy def. Foreman, forfeit

Chicago Roosevelt def. Senn, forfeit

Chicago Sullivan 21, Schurz 0

Dyett 46, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0

Gage Park def. Juarez, forfeit

Monmouth-Roseville 46, Riverdale 6

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 42, Jacksonville Routt 0

Wheaton Academy 49, St. Edward 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Associated Press

