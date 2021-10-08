Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Chicago Academy def. Foreman, forfeit
Chicago Roosevelt def. Senn, forfeit
Chicago Sullivan 21, Schurz 0
Dyett 46, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0
Gage Park def. Juarez, forfeit
Monmouth-Roseville 46, Riverdale 6
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 42, Jacksonville Routt 0
Wheaton Academy 49, St. Edward 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
