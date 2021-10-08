Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Honor of New Downtown Gym

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- There’s a new membership gym in town named, 4th and Market, that provides full industry equipment, yoga, personal training and more.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in honor of the official opening of the first floor gym, better known as the playground. Dakota Matz, Co-Owner of 4th and Market said he’s been personal training for almost 10 years, but has been working on expanding the building with his wife for about five years now.

“It’s just really exciting to be able to be downtown. To be able to bring something fresh to downtown, but to work with all the great people in our community is really an amazing feeling,” Dakota Matz stated.

Rachel Matz, Co-Owner stated that they always knew they wanted to be involved in the health and wellness work because of their personal backgrounds and shared how after starting her yoga studio on the second floor, the building started to evolve.

“It’s been really about a five year project of second floor first and then he moved over to the third floor a couple of years ago and now we’re both doing what we love in the building as a whole, which has been really cool,” Rachel Matz said.

There are also virtual membership videos available for members who can use them in the gym or at home. The gym is open from Monday to Thursday 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, Sunday 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information on other 4th and Market services, staff and membership prices, you can visit their website or Facebook page.