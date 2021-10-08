PREP FOOTBALL=
Bogan 20, Maria 8
Byron 49, Oregon 7
Chicago (Carver Military) 44, Chicago Vocational 6
Chicago Christian 26, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Flora def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Joliet Catholic 56, Brother Rice 49
Lemont 44, Tinley Park 0
Lockport 14, Bolingbrook 13, OT
Macomb 44, Lewistown 0
Maroa-Forsyth 47, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6
North-Mac 50, Auburn 0
Orangeville 70, River Ridge 8
Rushville-Industry def. Astoria/VIT Co-op, forfeit
Steinmetz 18, Prosser 6
Thornwood 24, Harvey Thornton 12
Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
