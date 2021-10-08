PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 28, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0
Akr. Hoban 42, STVM 7
Archbold 56, Swanton 0
Ashland Crestview 43, Plymouth 8
Atwater Waterloo 28, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 15
Baltimore Liberty Union 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
Barnesville 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12
Bellaire 13, Shadyside 12
Bellbrook 56, Day. Oakwood 7
Beloit W. Branch 50, Alliance 27
Bethel-Tate 41, Blanchester 14
Bishop Hartley 39, Cols. St. Charles 0
Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville Logan Elm 13
Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Beallsville 0
Brookville 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Bryan 45, Metamora Evergreen 14
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27, Richmond Edison 17
Canfield 35, Youngs. East 16
Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 21
Carey 49, Attica Seneca E. 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 3, Willoughby S. 0
Chardon 48, Madison 0
Chillicothe 35, Hillsboro 7
Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 0
Cin. Colerain 27, Hamilton 6
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. La Salle 14
Cin. Summit Country Day 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0
Cin. West Clermont 31, Cin. Walnut Hills 14
Cle. Hay 43, Cle. Collinwood 0
Coldwater 42, Minster 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10
Dalton 50, West Salem Northwestern 6
Defiance Ayersville 28, Haviland Wayne Trace 6
Defiance Tinora 48, Edgerton 8
Dover 49, Marietta 0
Eaton 37, Carlisle 0
Gahanna Lincoln 42, Westerville Cent. 3
Galion 7, Ontario 6
Galion Northmor 49, Mt. Gilead 16
Green 28, Massillon Perry 0
Grove City Cent. Crossing 35, Newark 7
Hamilton Ross 55, Harrison 17
Hannibal River 50, Bridgeport 14
Hilliard Bradley 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 3
Hilliard Davidson 43, Dublin Coffman 28
Howard E. Knox 49, Fredericktown 8
Huber Hts. Wayne 17, Kettering Fairmont 15
Ironton 48, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 0
Jamestown Greeneview 42, Cedarville 10
Jeromesville Hillsdale 30, Smithville 0
Kettering Alter 31, Bishop Fenwick 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Brookfield 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Newark Licking Valley 20
London 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Lowellville 40, McDonald 20
Malvern 44, Newcomerstown 14
Mantua Crestwood 27, Middlefield Cardinal 10
Marion Elgin 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24
Mechanicsburg 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Shelby 14
Milton-Union 45, Tipp City Bethel 0
Mineral Ridge 40, Sebring McKinley 6
Minford 48, Oak Hill 0
Monroe 40, Waynesville 21
Mt. Vernon 21, Mansfield Madison 13
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Reading 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0
Nelsonville-York 35, Albany Alexander 0
New Albany 58, Galloway Westland 14
New Middletown Spring. 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0
Newark Cath. 42, Hebron Lakewood 0
Perry 35, Orange 10
Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 0
Piketon 51, Frankfort Adena 20
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7
Poland Seminary 40, Cortland Lakeview 0
Port Clinton 49, Willard 7
Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Beaver Eastern 0
Portsmouth W. 44, Lucasville Valley 14
Ravenna SE 21, Mogadore 6
Richwood N. Union 14, St. Paris Graham 0
Sparta Highland 45, Cardington-Lincoln 26
Spring. Greenon 10, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
Spring. Shawnee 27, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14
St. Henry 26, Anna 7
St. Marys Memorial 42, Elida 7
Streetsboro 62, Mogadore Field 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Westerville N. 7
Sycamore Mohawk 27, Bucyrus 0
Toronto 19, Madonna, W.Va. 16
Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 14
Troy 35, W. Carrollton 0
Van Wert 63, Kenton 20
Vandalia Butler 13, Greenville 0
Versailles 45, Delphos St. John’s 14
W. Jefferson 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 47, Martins Ferry 6
Williamsburg 31, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Worthington Kilbourne 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7
Youngs. Liberty 53, Newton Falls 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Benedictine vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa., ppd.
Cols. Whetstone vs. East, ccd.
E. Palestine vs. Columbiana, ccd.
Sidney vs. Fairborn, ccd.
Southington Chalker vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com