PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 28, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0

Akr. Hoban 42, STVM 7

Archbold 56, Swanton 0

Ashland Crestview 43, Plymouth 8

Atwater Waterloo 28, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 15

Baltimore Liberty Union 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Barnesville 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12

Bellaire 13, Shadyside 12

Bellbrook 56, Day. Oakwood 7

Beloit W. Branch 50, Alliance 27

Bethel-Tate 41, Blanchester 14

Bishop Hartley 39, Cols. St. Charles 0

Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville Logan Elm 13

Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Beallsville 0

Brookville 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Bryan 45, Metamora Evergreen 14

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27, Richmond Edison 17

Canfield 35, Youngs. East 16

Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 21

Carey 49, Attica Seneca E. 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 3, Willoughby S. 0

Chardon 48, Madison 0

Chillicothe 35, Hillsboro 7

Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 0

Cin. Colerain 27, Hamilton 6

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. La Salle 14

Cin. Summit Country Day 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0

Cin. West Clermont 31, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Cle. Hay 43, Cle. Collinwood 0

Coldwater 42, Minster 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10

Dalton 50, West Salem Northwestern 6

Defiance Ayersville 28, Haviland Wayne Trace 6

Defiance Tinora 48, Edgerton 8

Dover 49, Marietta 0

Eaton 37, Carlisle 0

Gahanna Lincoln 42, Westerville Cent. 3

Galion 7, Ontario 6

Galion Northmor 49, Mt. Gilead 16

Green 28, Massillon Perry 0

Grove City Cent. Crossing 35, Newark 7

Hamilton Ross 55, Harrison 17

Hannibal River 50, Bridgeport 14

Hilliard Bradley 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 3

Hilliard Davidson 43, Dublin Coffman 28

Howard E. Knox 49, Fredericktown 8

Huber Hts. Wayne 17, Kettering Fairmont 15

Ironton 48, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 0

Jamestown Greeneview 42, Cedarville 10

Jeromesville Hillsdale 30, Smithville 0

Kettering Alter 31, Bishop Fenwick 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Brookfield 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Newark Licking Valley 20

London 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Lowellville 40, McDonald 20

Malvern 44, Newcomerstown 14

Mantua Crestwood 27, Middlefield Cardinal 10

Marion Elgin 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Mechanicsburg 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Shelby 14

Milton-Union 45, Tipp City Bethel 0

Mineral Ridge 40, Sebring McKinley 6

Minford 48, Oak Hill 0

Monroe 40, Waynesville 21

Mt. Vernon 21, Mansfield Madison 13

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Reading 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Nelsonville-York 35, Albany Alexander 0

New Albany 58, Galloway Westland 14

New Middletown Spring. 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0

Newark Cath. 42, Hebron Lakewood 0

Perry 35, Orange 10

Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 0

Piketon 51, Frankfort Adena 20

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7

Poland Seminary 40, Cortland Lakeview 0

Port Clinton 49, Willard 7

Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Beaver Eastern 0

Portsmouth W. 44, Lucasville Valley 14

Ravenna SE 21, Mogadore 6

Richwood N. Union 14, St. Paris Graham 0

Sparta Highland 45, Cardington-Lincoln 26

Spring. Greenon 10, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Spring. Shawnee 27, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14

St. Henry 26, Anna 7

St. Marys Memorial 42, Elida 7

Streetsboro 62, Mogadore Field 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Westerville N. 7

Sycamore Mohawk 27, Bucyrus 0

Toronto 19, Madonna, W.Va. 16

Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 14

Troy 35, W. Carrollton 0

Van Wert 63, Kenton 20

Vandalia Butler 13, Greenville 0

Versailles 45, Delphos St. John’s 14

W. Jefferson 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 47, Martins Ferry 6

Williamsburg 31, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Worthington Kilbourne 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7

Youngs. Liberty 53, Newton Falls 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. Benedictine vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa., ppd.

Cols. Whetstone vs. East, ccd.

E. Palestine vs. Columbiana, ccd.

Sidney vs. Fairborn, ccd.

Southington Chalker vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

