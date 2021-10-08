PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 55, KIPP Dubois 0
Altoona 28, Chambersburg 14
Annville-Cleona 55, Pequea Valley 21
Archbishop Wood 40, Father Judge 20
Avonworth 36, Ambridge 7
Baldwin 28, Hempfield Area 0
Bangor 50, Lehighton 14
Beaver Falls 41, Mohawk 7
Bellwood-Antis 49, West Branch 0
Bethel Park 27, South Fayette 7
Bethlehem Freedom 41, Whitehall 12
Cambria Heights 49, Penns Manor 12
Canton 48, Montgomery 6
Carmichaels 40, Monessen 6
Cedar Crest 20, Hempfield 13
Central Bucks West def. Hatboro-Horsham, forfeit
Central Valley 42, Keystone Oaks 0
Central York 48, Spring Grove 17
Clairton def. Imani Christian Academy, forfeit
Clearfield 30, Trinity 0
Conemaugh Valley 50, Meyersdale 8
Cowanesque Valley 32, Wyalusing 0
Crestwood 33, Abington Heights 0
Dallas 28, Pittston Area 6
Delaware Valley 26, Williamsport 0
Delone 39, Bermudian Springs 28
Dubois 51, Moniteau 7
Emmaus 35, Bethlehem Liberty 0
Fort Leboeuf 56, Girard 0
Frankford 44, Philadelphia Central 0
Freedom Area 35, Ellwood City 0
Garnet Valley 41, Radnor 0
Greenville 35, Reynolds 21
Hazleton Area 27, Scranton 7
Jersey Shore 62, Milton 7
Karns City 41, Kane Area 12
Latin Charter 22, Benjamin Franklin 15
Laurel 42, New Brighton 7
Manheim Township 48, Penn Manor 14
Marion Center 21, Northern Cambria 7
McGuffey 55, Waynesburg Central 22
Meadville 77, Franklin 0
Mid Valley 14, Dunmore 7
Mount Carmel 34, Danville 21
Mount Pleasant def. Brownsville, forfeit
Muncy 31, South Williamsport 20
New Oxford 52, York Suburban 7
North Penn 48, Harry S. Truman 20
North Pocono 48, West Scranton 0
Northampton 35, Pleasant Valley 12
Northwest Area 42, Warrior Run 7
Northwestern 48, Eisenhower 7
Northwestern Lehigh 22, Blue Mountain 0
Octorara 32, ELCO 17
Old Forge 49, Riverside 0
Palisades 35, Tamaqua 7
Palmerton 50, Pine Grove 7
Pennridge 45, Bensalem 0
Perkiomen Valley 49, Owen J Roberts 7
Phoenixville 48, Upper Perkiomen 9
Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, South Park 0
Pottsgrove 35, Pottstown 0
Pottsville 43, Wilson 8
Quakertown 35, Neshaminy 10
Richland def. Penn Cambria, forfeit
Serra Catholic def. Ligonier Valley, forfeit
Shippensburg 21, Northern York 3
Souderton 28, Abington 14
South Western 21, Northeastern 13
Southern Columbia 42, Central Columbia 0
Spring-Ford 49, Norristown 0
Springdale 20, Jeannette 9
Springside Chestnut Hill 35, Capital Prep, N.Y. 6
St. Joseph’s Prep 24, Middletown, Del. 6
St. Marys 19, Brookville 14
Sto-Rox def. Seton-LaSalle, forfeit
Strath Haven 35, Conestoga 14
Stroudsburg 63, East Stroudsburg North 8
University, W.Va. 36, Albert Gallatin 14
Warren 21, Oil City 18
Waynesboro 52, Susquehanna Township 7
West Chester Henderson 21, Sun Valley 14
West Perry 38, East Pennsboro 14
West Philadelphia 20, Roxborough 0
Wyoming Area 42, Lake-Lehman 7
Wyomissing 56, Twin Valley 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Benedictine, Ohio vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, ppd.
Nazareth Area vs. Allentown Central Catholic, ppd.
University Prep vs. Brashear, ppd.
Washington vs. Uniontown, ppd.
