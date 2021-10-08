PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 55, KIPP Dubois 0

Altoona 28, Chambersburg 14

Annville-Cleona 55, Pequea Valley 21

Archbishop Wood 40, Father Judge 20

Avonworth 36, Ambridge 7

Baldwin 28, Hempfield Area 0

Bangor 50, Lehighton 14

Beaver Falls 41, Mohawk 7

Bellwood-Antis 49, West Branch 0

Bethel Park 27, South Fayette 7

Bethlehem Freedom 41, Whitehall 12

Cambria Heights 49, Penns Manor 12

Canton 48, Montgomery 6

Carmichaels 40, Monessen 6

Cedar Crest 20, Hempfield 13

Central Bucks West def. Hatboro-Horsham, forfeit

Central Valley 42, Keystone Oaks 0

Central York 48, Spring Grove 17

Clairton def. Imani Christian Academy, forfeit

Clearfield 30, Trinity 0

Conemaugh Valley 50, Meyersdale 8

Cowanesque Valley 32, Wyalusing 0

Crestwood 33, Abington Heights 0

Dallas 28, Pittston Area 6

Delaware Valley 26, Williamsport 0

Delone 39, Bermudian Springs 28

Dubois 51, Moniteau 7

Emmaus 35, Bethlehem Liberty 0

Fort Leboeuf 56, Girard 0

Frankford 44, Philadelphia Central 0

Freedom Area 35, Ellwood City 0

Garnet Valley 41, Radnor 0

Greenville 35, Reynolds 21

Hazleton Area 27, Scranton 7

Jersey Shore 62, Milton 7

Karns City 41, Kane Area 12

Latin Charter 22, Benjamin Franklin 15

Laurel 42, New Brighton 7

Manheim Township 48, Penn Manor 14

Marion Center 21, Northern Cambria 7

McGuffey 55, Waynesburg Central 22

Meadville 77, Franklin 0

Mid Valley 14, Dunmore 7

Mount Carmel 34, Danville 21

Mount Pleasant def. Brownsville, forfeit

Muncy 31, South Williamsport 20

New Oxford 52, York Suburban 7

North Penn 48, Harry S. Truman 20

North Pocono 48, West Scranton 0

Northampton 35, Pleasant Valley 12

Northwest Area 42, Warrior Run 7

Northwestern 48, Eisenhower 7

Northwestern Lehigh 22, Blue Mountain 0

Octorara 32, ELCO 17

Old Forge 49, Riverside 0

Palisades 35, Tamaqua 7

Palmerton 50, Pine Grove 7

Palmerton 51, Pine Grove 7

Pennridge 45, Bensalem 0

Perkiomen Valley 49, Owen J Roberts 7

Phoenixville 48, Upper Perkiomen 9

Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, South Park 0

Pottsgrove 35, Pottstown 0

Pottsville 43, Wilson 8

Quakertown 35, Neshaminy 10

Richland def. Penn Cambria, forfeit

Serra Catholic def. Ligonier Valley, forfeit

Shippensburg 21, Northern York 3

Souderton 28, Abington 14

South Western 21, Northeastern 13

Southern Columbia 42, Central Columbia 0

Spring-Ford 49, Norristown 0

Springdale 20, Jeannette 9

Springside Chestnut Hill 35, Capital Prep, N.Y. 6

St. Joseph’s Prep 24, Middletown, Del. 6

St. Marys 19, Brookville 14

Sto-Rox def. Seton-LaSalle, forfeit

Strath Haven 35, Conestoga 14

Stroudsburg 63, East Stroudsburg North 8

University, W.Va. 36, Albert Gallatin 14

Warren 21, Oil City 18

Waynesboro 52, Susquehanna Township 7

West Chester Henderson 21, Sun Valley 14

West Perry 38, East Pennsboro 14

West Philadelphia 20, Roxborough 0

Wyoming Area 42, Lake-Lehman 7

Wyomissing 56, Twin Valley 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. Benedictine, Ohio vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, ppd.

Nazareth Area vs. Allentown Central Catholic, ppd.

University Prep vs. Brashear, ppd.

Washington vs. Uniontown, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com