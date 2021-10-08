PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 59, Grass Lake 0
Ann Arbor Huron def. Ann Arbor Skyline, forfeit
Bay City Western 55, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6
Beal City 49, Manton 0
Beaverton def. Farwell, forfeit
Boyne City 50, Mancelona 18
Brighton 35, Plymouth 6
Brownstown Woodhaven 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0
Cadillac 35, Petoskey 0
Canton 35, Salem 7
Colon 55, Athens 0
Comstock def. Centreville, forfeit
Constantine 56, Allegan 12
Corunna 20, Ortonville Brandon 17
DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 21
Decatur 34, Hartford 0
Detroit Catholic Central 21, St. Mary’s Prep 0
Detroit Central def. Detroit Douglass, forfeit
Detroit Ford 48, Detroit East English 0
Detroit King 57, Detroit Renaissance 7
Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0
Detroit Southeastern def. Detroit Cody, forfeit
Essexville Garber 37, Bay City John Glenn 0
Frankenmuth 22, Alma 7
Fremont 32, Remus Chippewa Hills 6
Grand Blanc 41, Saginaw Heritage 7
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7
Grandville 44, East Kentwood 6
Hudsonville 49, Grand Haven 14
Hudsonville Unity Christian 40, Grand Rapids West Catholic 14
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 38, Brimley 32
Ishpeming 1, West Iron County 0
Kingsley 36, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 13
Lansing Sexton 34, Ionia 7
Lenawee Christian 48, Camden-Frontier 0
Livonia Franklin 28, Livonia Stevenson 12
Lowell 24, Grand Rapids Northview 7
Macomb Dakota 35, Utica Eisenhower 3
Marlette 42, Caro 7
Martin 28, Mendon 20
Melvindale 35, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 20, New Boston Huron 12
Montrose 41, Otisville Lakeville 6
Morrice 58, Genesee 14
Mount Pleasant 42, Flint Powers 13
Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Manistee 0
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Holland 20
North Central 71, Ontonagon 6
Oxford 27, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26, OT
Parchment 67, Coloma 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Saranac 0
Pontiac ND 58, Detroit University Science 0
Port Huron 14, Port Huron Northern 7
Redford Union 30, Garden City 6
Riverview 38, Carleton Airport 19
Rochester Adams 24, Birmingham Groves 7
South Lyon 42, Walled Lake Northern 0
South Lyon East 17, White Lake Lakeland 14
Southgate Anderson 13, Lincoln Park 6
Sparta 21, Hopkins 20
Spring Lake 27, Coopersville 20
Traverse City Central 56, Alpena 7
Traverse City St. Francis 42, Sault Ste Marie 28
Trenton 22, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Ubly def. Capac, forfeit
Utica 28, Warren Mott 7
Westwood 38, L’Anse 6
White Pigeon 32, Cassopolis 8
Whitehall 46, Hart 6
Williamston 34, Lansing Eastern 0
Zeeland West 52, Grand Rapids Union 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ccd.
