Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

Local News Local Sports
Nichole Hannahs88

ZANESVILLE: 13 GRANVILLE: 35 FINAL

Granville moves to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the LCL Buckeye Division. The Blue Devils is now 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the LCL.

Blue Devils host Watkins Memorial next week in their final home game.

SHERIDAN: 32 PHILO: 21 FINAL

JOHN GLENN: 16 MAYSVILLE: 0 FINAL

CROOKSVILLE: 20 WEST MUSKINGUM: 44 FINAL

The Tornadoes move to 6-2 on the year. This is West Muskingum’s first winning season since 2009.

Next week the Ceramics travel to New Lexington to take on the panthers.

NEW LEXINGTON: 32 MORGAN: 42 FINAL

COSHOCTON: 21 MEADOWBROOK: 42 FINAL

Colts improve to 6-2 on the season.

ROSECRANS: 37 FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: 19 FINAL

MILLER: 0 FISHER CATHOLIC: 7

HEATH: 43 NORTHRIDGE: 3

LAKEWOOD: 0 NEWARK CATHOLIC: 42 FINAL

LICKING VALLEY: 20 LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC: 37 FINAL

NEWARK: 7 CENTRAL CROSSING: 35 FINAL

CAMBRIDGE: 35 WARREN: 7 HALFTIME

Game was delayed in first half due to lightning and rain

SHENANDOAH: 0 WATERFORD: 14 HALFTIME

RIDGEWOOD: 17 INDIAN VALLEY: 14 FINAL

The Generals improve to 8-0 on the season.

Nichole Hannahs

