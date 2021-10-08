Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

ZANESVILLE: 13 GRANVILLE: 35 FINAL
Granville moves to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the LCL Buckeye Division. The Blue Devils is now 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the LCL.
Blue Devils host Watkins Memorial next week in their final home game.
SHERIDAN: 32 PHILO: 21 FINAL
JOHN GLENN: 16 MAYSVILLE: 0 FINAL
CROOKSVILLE: 20 WEST MUSKINGUM: 44 FINAL
The Tornadoes move to 6-2 on the year. This is West Muskingum’s first winning season since 2009.
Next week the Ceramics travel to New Lexington to take on the panthers.
NEW LEXINGTON: 32 MORGAN: 42 FINAL
COSHOCTON: 21 MEADOWBROOK: 42 FINAL
Colts improve to 6-2 on the season.
ROSECRANS: 37 FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: 19 FINAL
MILLER: 0 FISHER CATHOLIC: 7
HEATH: 43 NORTHRIDGE: 3
LAKEWOOD: 0 NEWARK CATHOLIC: 42 FINAL
LICKING VALLEY: 20 LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC: 37 FINAL
NEWARK: 7 CENTRAL CROSSING: 35 FINAL
CAMBRIDGE: 35 WARREN: 7 HALFTIME
Game was delayed in first half due to lightning and rain
SHENANDOAH: 0 WATERFORD: 14 HALFTIME
RIDGEWOOD: 17 INDIAN VALLEY: 14 FINAL
The Generals improve to 8-0 on the season.