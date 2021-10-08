Community Bank TV Game of the Week Preview

Crooksville and West Muskingum are on opposite ends of the spectrum this football season. The Ceramic remain winless going into week 8, while the Tornadoes have had their best start since the ’80s.

Crooksville’s rough start began even before the season did when they found out all their games would be played on the road after a lighting issue at Village Park. Then came Covid cancellations. Through it all head coach Casey Vallee said his team has stayed tough.



“We have some great kids out here. We only have five seniors. We’ve dealt with anything you can bring up. It’s been a rough year but they show up every night,” said Vallee.

The Ceramics know they’ll need to play tough as their game plan includes containing West Muskingum quarterback Harley Hopkins. Hopkins and receiver Rashid Sesay helped the Tornado break a two game losing streak defeating Morgan 43-14. They’re taking nothing for granted coming into week 8.

“We’ve talked to our guys a lot this year about not to overlook anybody. We have a lot to show against teams like Crooksville from last year,” explained West Muskingum Head Football Coach Nate Brownrigg. “We’ve been in that situation and aren’t overlooking anybody.”

The West Muskingum-Crooksville game is the Community Bank TV Game of the Week. It will air Saturday morning at 9:30am.



