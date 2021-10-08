Updated on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storm. Warm & Muggy. High 74°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storm. Warm & Muggy. Low 61°

SATURDAY: Spotty Shower. Partly Sunny. Warmer & Muggy. High 77°

DISCUSSION:

Keep the rain gear handy as we end the work week. Scattered showers and isolated storm chances will increase by the end of the morning into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day otherwise. Temperatures will once again top off in the mid 70s this afternoon.

As we head into the evening, the chance of scattered showers, perhaps an isolated storm will continue. So if you are heading out to a football game this evening, you’ll want to grab the rain gear. Temperatures will be very warm, with game time temps near 70. By the end of the Fourth Quarter we will see temperatures dropping into the mid 60s across the region.

A spotty chance for a shower will be with us on Saturday morning, otherwise most of the weekend will be dry across the region. Temperatures will be well above average, with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and around 80 by Sunday.

Warmer air will continue to stick around into the new work week. Highs will top off in the low to possibly mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front will move into the region on Tuesday. The front will bring a few shower chances to the region on Tuesday. Behind the front temperatures will drop off slightly, with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A slight chance for a shower will return on Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

