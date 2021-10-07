Tri-Valley and John Glenn All Tied Up

Local Sports
Natalie Comer41

It was a big night in girls high school soccer. The John Glenn Muskie hosted the Tri-Valley Scotties in an MVL match up.

Tri-Valley came into the contest 11-2 overall. Their most recent win against Johnstown. John Glenn who is 6-0 in the MVL came into the match after forcing a tie against Dover.

The scoring got started late in the first half with less than a minute left off a corner kick from Lexi Klotzbach the ball found Bailey Woods and the Scotties took a 1-0 lead into the half.

It would remain that way until 1:12 left in the second half when John Glenn’s Marina Nicolozakes found the back of the net off an assist by Bella Eubanks.

The game would stay a 1-1 tie. John Glenn goalkeeper “Bean” Sowers made 4 saves off 5 shots and Tri-Valley’s keeper Alison Yingling made 5 saves off 6 shots.

The Muskies next play Monday at Philo. The game starts at 7pm.

Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

