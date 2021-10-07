Tri-Valley and John Glenn All Tied Up

It was a big night in girls high school soccer. The John Glenn Muskie hosted the Tri-Valley Scotties in an MVL match up.

Tri-Valley came into the contest 11-2 overall. Their most recent win against Johnstown. John Glenn who is 6-0 in the MVL came into the match after forcing a tie against Dover.

The scoring got started late in the first half with less than a minute left off a corner kick from Lexi Klotzbach the ball found Bailey Woods and the Scotties took a 1-0 lead into the half.

It would remain that way until 1:12 left in the second half when John Glenn’s Marina Nicolozakes found the back of the net off an assist by Bella Eubanks.

The game would stay a 1-1 tie. John Glenn goalkeeper “Bean” Sowers made 4 saves off 5 shots and Tri-Valley’s keeper Alison Yingling made 5 saves off 6 shots.

The Muskies next play Monday at Philo. The game starts at 7pm.