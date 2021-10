PREP FOOTBALL=

Central Bucks South 38, Council Rock South 14

Palumbo 12, South Philadelphia 0

Perry Traditional Academy 38, Carrick 0

Union/AC Valley(FB) 26, Keystone 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com