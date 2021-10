PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Firestone 21, Akr. Ellet 0

Cin. College Prep. def. Cin. Gamble Montessori, forfeit

Day. Northridge 28, Troy Christian 14

Olmsted Falls 18, Amherst Steele 8

Parma Hts. Holy Name 55, Parma Normandy 0

Shaker Hts. 38, Lorain 13

Tol. Waite 48, Tol. Woodward 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

