The Sheridan Generals will continue their golf season after their performance at the Southeast Division DI Boys Sectional Tournament.

The Generals shot a 331 as a team at the Crown Hill Golf Course to finish in third place. Reed Coconis shot an 84. Blake Turnes shot a 79. Senior Blaine Hannan shot an 80. Cooper Winders added an 88. Adam Saffell shot a 94.

Marietta finished in first place with a 321 team score. Warren finished in second with a 327.