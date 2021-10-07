Scotties Taking a Bye Week

The Scotties have decided they’ll take a break from football this week.

Their game with River View was cancelled Wednesday. In a Twitter post the school said after reaching out to schools and not being able to find a suitable replacement they’ve made the decision that they will take a bye this week.

The school said, “This decision was made in the best interest of the program. We look foward to some great games moving forward.”

Tri-Valley will face Sheridan in week 9.

Other games being cancelled this week include Buckeye Trail/ Strasburg and Caldwell/Fort Frye.