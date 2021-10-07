Rosecrans Defends Home Court Against Miller

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick11

The Rosecrans Bishops girls volleyball team defeated Miller 3-0. A key component in the Bishops win was their ability to control the pace of the game offensively, and maintain a sizeable lead throughout the contest. Miller was forced to call an early timeout in the first set after falling behind 12-5.

Rosecrans’ Kennedy Tolliver served twice to open both the first and second set, had a double digit kill total throughout the night. Rosecrans gets a much needed win and advances their record to 7-13 on the season. The Bishops will take on Harvest Prep in a neutral sight being Canal Winchester, Tuesday, October, 12th at 5:00pm. Miller falls to 1-13, and will travel to Grove City Christian Saturday, October 9th at 1:00pm.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

Related Posts

High School Scoreboard 10.7.21

Nichole Hannahs

Sheridan Advances to Districts

Nichole Hannahs

Scotties Taking a Bye Week

Nichole Hannahs