Rosecrans Defends Home Court Against Miller

The Rosecrans Bishops girls volleyball team defeated Miller 3-0. A key component in the Bishops win was their ability to control the pace of the game offensively, and maintain a sizeable lead throughout the contest. Miller was forced to call an early timeout in the first set after falling behind 12-5.

Rosecrans’ Kennedy Tolliver served twice to open both the first and second set, had a double digit kill total throughout the night. Rosecrans gets a much needed win and advances their record to 7-13 on the season. The Bishops will take on Harvest Prep in a neutral sight being Canal Winchester, Tuesday, October, 12th at 5:00pm. Miller falls to 1-13, and will travel to Grove City Christian Saturday, October 9th at 1:00pm.