Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Tampa Bay vs. Boston

Thursday, Oct. 7: Boston (Rodriguez 13-8) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 8: Boston at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0), 7:02 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:07 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD (FS1)

Houston vs. Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 7: Chicago (Lynn 11-6) at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago (Giolito 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 2:07 p.m. (MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, TBD (FS1)

National League San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, TBD (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10), 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League

Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee Winner (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)