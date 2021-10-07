Muskingum University Sports

MEN’S SOCCER

The Muskingum University Men’s Soccer team was shut out 3-0 in their game with Wilmington on Wednesday.

The Muskies fall to 3-8 overall and 0-2 in OAC play. Wilmington improves to 8-0 overall and 2-0-1 in OAC play.

Muskingum’s goaltender Zach Marchesana grabbed 10 saves in 90 minutes in goal. Wilmington outshot the Muskies 29-11.

The Muskies will be back in action on Saturday, October 9 when they host Ohio Northern. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at the North Athletic Turf Field.

WOMEN’S SOCCER:

The Muskingum women’s soccer team took Wilmington to overtime before losing 2-1.

The Muskies go the first goal of the game after 40 scoreless minutes when Bekah Knight found the back of the net.

In the 60th minute Wilmington’s Haley Fulton evened the score with an unassisted goal off a free kick.

Neither team could find the back of the net for the final 30 minutes of play, sending the match to overtime. In the 96th minute, Wilmington’s Courtney Ryan scored on a header to seal the victory for the Quakers.

Freshman goalie Abigail Karstensen tallied 13 saves in net for Muskingum.

The Muskies will continue OAC play when they travel to Ohio Northern on Saturday, October 9. Game time is slated for 1:00 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

The Muskingum women’s volleyball team improved their record to 1-7 and 2-1 in the OAC after a 3-0 win over Wilmington.

Raegan Flood and Khloe Taylor each had 11 kills for the Muskies. Sophomore Lexie Huck added seven kills and junior Emma Dunham notched six kills.

The Muskies will next host the Muskingum Invitational on Friday, October 8. Muskingum will battle Wittenberg at 5:00 p.m. and Juniata at 7:00 p.m.