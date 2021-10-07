Local Scores 10/7/2021

Court Zeppernick

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROSECRANS 3 MILLER 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TRI-VALLEY 3 JOHN GLENN 0

The Muskies won by scores that consisted of 15-25, 13-25, 15-25. Tri-Valley was lead by Aubrey Fritter who had 15 assists, 4 digs, 100% serving, and 1 ace. John Glenn offensive leader included Emma Johnson with 8 kills, 15 digs. Abby Buchtel with 4 kills, 1 ace, 14 digs, 1 block, 100% serving. John Glenn.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COSHOCTON 3 NEW LEXINGTON 0

The Redskins move into second place in the MVL small division. Lindsay Bryant led the offensive attack for Coshocton with 14 kills. Jalynn West had 30 assists, 2 blocks and 3 service aces for the Redskins.

BOYS SOCCER

MORGAN 2 PHILO 2

BOYS SOCCER

ROSECRANS 2 BISHOP READY 1

Grady Labishak scored both goals for the Bishops. Steven Porter had eight saves in goal for Rosecrans.

GIRLS SOCCER

LICKING VALLEY 4 JOHNSTOWN 1

Erin Selfe had five saves in goal for Licking Valley. Avery Williams added two goals for Licking Valley

Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

