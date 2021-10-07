Local Scores 10/7/2021

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROSECRANS 3 MILLER 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TRI-VALLEY 3 JOHN GLENN 0

The Muskies won by scores that consisted of 15-25, 13-25, 15-25. Tri-Valley was lead by Aubrey Fritter who had 15 assists, 4 digs, 100% serving, and 1 ace. John Glenn offensive leader included Emma Johnson with 8 kills, 15 digs. Abby Buchtel with 4 kills, 1 ace, 14 digs, 1 block, 100% serving. John Glenn.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COSHOCTON 3 NEW LEXINGTON 0

The Redskins move into second place in the MVL small division. Lindsay Bryant led the offensive attack for Coshocton with 14 kills. Jalynn West had 30 assists, 2 blocks and 3 service aces for the Redskins.

BOYS SOCCER

MORGAN 2 PHILO 2

BOYS SOCCER

ROSECRANS 2 BISHOP READY 1

Grady Labishak scored both goals for the Bishops. Steven Porter had eight saves in goal for Rosecrans.

GIRLS SOCCER

LICKING VALLEY 4 JOHNSTOWN 1

Erin Selfe had five saves in goal for Licking Valley. Avery Williams added two goals for Licking Valley