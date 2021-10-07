High School Scoreboard 10.7.21

VOLLEYBALL:

TRI-VALLEY: 3 JOHN GLENN: 0

SHENANDOAH 0 FORT FRYE: 3

Fort Frye sweeps the Lady Zeps 26-24, 25-27, 25-19 in a clash of the top two OVAC 3A teams.

GIRLS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE: 0 GRANVILLE: 9

ZHS is now 6-6-2 and will host Warren on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER:

MORGAN: 2 PHILO: 2

Philo’s Heath Goodwin and Andrew VanMeter found the back of the net with a goal a piece. Hunter Wallace made 8 saves. The Electrics play Saturday at home against Lakewood at 10am.

GRANVILLE: 8 ZANESVILLE: 1

The Granville boys remain undefeated in league play and move to 7-5-1 overall. Davis Helman had a hattrick in the win. Jake King added two more goals. Jackson Terry and Sawyer Hutchins each had a goal for the Blue Aces.

Evan Dinan scored the lone goal for Zanesville. Zanesville is now 6-7-1 and will travel to West Muskingum at noon on Saturday.