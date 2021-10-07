FC Cincinnati comes into matchup against Philadelphia after losing 5 in a row

Associated Press10

Philadelphia Union (11-7-9) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-15-8)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +220, Philadelphia +119, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati aims to break a five-game losing streak when it plays Philadelphia.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-5-4 at home. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago and registered five assists.

The Union put together a 14-4-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured).

Philadelphia: Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

