Command Center reports 6 deaths and 565 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: a 68-year-old, a 76-year-old, and an 86-year-old who died with

COVID-19 pneumonia; an 89-year-old who died with COVID-19 infection; a 48-year-old who

died with acute respiratory failure with complications due to COVID-19 infection; a 64-year-old

who died with COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.



The Command Center also reported 565 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days. This number breaks down as follows: 85 reported on 9/29, 69 reported on 9/30, 141 reported on 10/1, 56 reported on 10/2, 69 reported on 10/3, 39 reported on 10/4, and 106 reported on 10/5.

There are now 3,283 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County along with 29 active vaccine breakthrough cases and 38 current hospitalizations.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.