Applications for Ronna Bucci and Dr. Charles Dietz 2021 Artist Award now Available

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Applications for The Ronna Bucci and Dr. Charles Dietz 2021 Artist Award is now available.

The award is presented in memory of Ronna Bucci, a young artist, and Dr. Dietz, the longtime Director of the Zanesville Art Center. The award is given out to individuals in the community to further their career as artists.

“Two artists that actually didn’t get to know each other but they both had the same spirit as an artist,” Mother of Ronna Bucci, Mary Ann Bucci said. “In Ronna’s honor, she would love this. She would not believe that we have done this since 1998. For 23 years we’ve given because of the Community Foundation and the money that was put in her name here and Dr. Dietz name.”

Two awards are given; one in the fall which includes an adult artist and one in the spring that includes a high school graduate.

Artists who live in Muskingum County or are members of the Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project (ZAAP) are eligible to apply for the fall award. Current college and high school students are not eligible to apply.

Those awarded will receive a $500 monetary grant as well as gifts from the parents of Ronna Bucci.

“For the adult award, we’ll be giving Dr. Dietz book of poems, which includes a poem he wrote to our daughter without even knowing her, but it’s a wonderful poem,” Bucci said. “Then, we’re also going to include my new book, “Losing Your Best Friend”, which is about Ronna and her dog Murphy. It also has all of her art in there and the “I” statement. I thought that would include everything.”

The presentation of the award will take place at the ZAAP Gallery on December 3 at 7:00 p.m. during the First Friday event.

Applications can be found on the Muskingum County Community Foundations website or in person at MCCF or the ZAAP Gallery.

Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on November 1.