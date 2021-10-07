Updated on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storm. Warm & Muggy. High 74°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storm. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 61°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storm. Warm & Muggy. High 74°

DISCUSSION:

An upper level area of Low Pressure will be keeping our weather pattern on the soggy side as we wrap up the work week across SE Ohio. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible across the region today, with the best chance for rain occurring this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will once again be above average, but they will not be as warm as they were yesterday. Highs will top off in the mid 70s this afternoon.

More scattered showers, perhaps a storm will continue into the overnight, along with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will bottom out in the lower 60s. Some patchy fog will also be possible tonight as well.

The upper level area of Low Pressure will continue to bring more scattered showers and a few storms to the region on Friday. Chances for rain will be with us during the day on Friday, but will begin to lessen during the evening. Temperatures will once again top off in the mid 70s.

We will finally see drier and brighter conditions return this weekend, along with more above average warmth. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s on Saturday, and around 80 on Sunday.

As we head into the new work week, we will see more warmth, as highs top off in the lower 80s on Monday. Another round of rain will begin to move in late Monday into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to remain very warm for this time of the year Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s!

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com