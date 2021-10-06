Week 7 ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and this week’s three highlighted players are: John Glenn’s #3, Blade Barclay; Zanesville’s #34, Kanye Evans; and West Muskingum’s #3, Rashid Sesay.

Rashid Sesay, had a 70 yard interception for a touchdown which helped West Muskingum beat Morgan 43-13, while appreciative of the recognition, Sesay remained humble.

“You know I’m here for my teammates, and I was just in the right position at the right time to make those plays,” Rashid Sesay #3 on West Muskingum said.

Blade Barclay, caught eight passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, ran for 18 yards and two touchdowns, which helped John Glenn beat River View 48-14. He remarked that receiving this distinction is a cherry on top of of the work each of them have put in already.

“It’s a great honor, it’s what we prepared for the entire season. Everything we’ve done plays into that. It’s not just a solo game,” Blade Barclay, #3 on John Glenn said.

Kanye Evans scored four touchdowns leading Zanesville to beat Licking Heights 34-13. Be sure to stay tuned this upcoming Friday to AM1240, Z92, and Highway 103 for live coverage of this week’s upcoming high school football games. Plus you’ll be able to find out who the player’s of the game are immediately after each game.