OSHP Informs the Community on the Dangers of Deer-Related Crashes

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Peak season is here and the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists of the high amount of deer-related traffic accidents around this time.

There have been 100,672 deer-related crashes since 2016 and 95 percent of those crashes resulted in property damage, 27 crashes resulted in fatal injuries to the motorist, with 28 killed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti said we are seeing more deer around this time, especially during sunrise and sunset, mostly due to the mating and hunting season.

“About 50 percent of deer crashes occur in the last three months of the year, October, November, December and that’s due to the breeding season where the deer’s are going to be chasing each other, basically looking for mates, means they’re going to be crossing the roads as their going to moving a lot more than normal and it also coincides with hunting season so there’s more pressure in the woods,” Pasqualetti stated.

There is no fine issued if you hit a deer, however, Lieutenant Pasqualetti suggests running straight into the deer instead of swerving off the road trying to avoid it or swerving and causing a collision with another driver.

Insurance damage cost is estimated between $4,000 to $6,000.

“I’ve seen people roll their cars or hit trees trying to avoid a deer. It’s best just to hit the deer. Make sure you’re wearing your seat belt and make sure you’re using caution,” Pasqualetti said. “Once you hit the deer, try to pull off the road if your vehicle is drivable, don’t touch the animal, they can be dangerous if they’re injured. So just get off the road, call the police, the police will show up and we’ll do a report, and we’ll go from there.”

Remember, if you see one deer, there’s most likely more, scan the road ahead, activate hazard lights, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane, if it’s unavoidable and always wear your seatbelt.