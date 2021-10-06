Health Insurance Broker -Procore- Celebrates Grand Opening in Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This afternoon, Procore Health Brokers celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting today at the Colony Square Mall right across from the inside entrance to TJ Maxx.

Procore Health Brokers is an agency which represents the major healthcare providers in the area and offers assistance, guidance, and advice on navigating the world of medicare and supplemental medicare insurance. The folks at Procore know navigating the world of insurance and government benefits can be confusing which is why they want to help! They say medicare isn’t as comprehensive as you think and they can help you figure out if seeking supplemental insurance and what kind is right for you.

“Medicare doesn’t cover everything. So there are always deductibles, co-insurances, so with some of the medicare advantage plans you have a more inclusive plan where they have additional benefits: dental, hearing aids, over-the-counter supplies, things like that; along with their A, B, and D of medicare,” Lisa Harper, a health insurance representative at Procore stated.

They help not only locals to Muskingum Counties, but also those in the surrounding counties. The benefit of going to Procore is that the atmosphere is very inviting, the healthcare representatives are very informed, and there’s plenty of hot tea, coffee, water, and snacks to go around while you learn more about your options.

“We specialize in customer service, we are not a ‘give you a 1-800 number’ and let you worry about it. We are there to help all through the year and not just during this time of the year,” Gretchen Roahrig, a health insurance representative at Procore added.

They host seminars every Tuesday, and while one-on-one appointments are preferred, walk-ins are also welcome. You can learn more or schedule an appointment by calling their office or stopping by their location in the Colony Square Mall.