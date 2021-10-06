Car Hits Homes on Market Street

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating an accident that took place early Wednesday morning on Market Street.

The accident took place before 4am. The driver of the vehicle involved told WHIZ that she was traveling down Blocksom Street toward Market when the breaks went out on her vehicle and she hit one house and the ricocheted into another.

She was uninjured and the homes were unoccupied.

American Electric Power was called to the area for a report of lines down.