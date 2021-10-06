Blue Devils Prep for Blue Aces

The atmosphere this week at Walter J. Hodges Stadium is going to be electric and its not just because its homecoming.

The 4-2 Zanesville Blue Devils are making the trip to Granville to face the undefeated Blue Aces.

The Blue Devils are seeking their fourth win in a row after taking down Licking Heights last week 34-13. Coach Chad Grandstaff said he expects this game will feel more like the playoffs. A win could move Zanesville up in the computer rankings as we enter the home stretch of the season.

“They’re fourth in the state and first in their region. There’s a reason for that. They’re really good. They’re well coached. Their kids play hard. They have the mental capacity to focus each and every place. We have to go up there and make sure we match that same focus and be consistent in what we do every play,” said Head Coach Chad Grandstaff.

Granville is coming off a 32-10 win over Bishop Watterson last Friday. They held Watterson to just three first downs in the last three quarters. To win the Blue Devils said they’ll need to do their job offensively.

“We have to make sure we’re sound blocking offensive wise. Do your job offensively,” said Grandstaff. “Be one of 11, make sure you handle that . They do have a good defense on the front and back end. Block, stay ahead of the chains and finish with scores.”

They Zanesville Blue Devils game with Granville can be heard on AM 1240. Pregame starts at 6pm with kick off at 7.