Big Brothers Big Sister Preparing for their Buckeye Pep Rally

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The football season is in full swing so that means the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville (BBBSZ) are back with their Buckeye Pep Rally that will be held at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

The Buckeye Pep Rally will be on November 19th from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. Katie Mainini, Executive Director at BBBSZ said if you purchase your reverse raffle ticket on or before October 8th, you will receive 10 additional entries for a chance to win $5,000 cash.

“That’s one of the biggest components of our fundraising efforts for this specific event. Right now we’re running a special and people still have about two days to take advantage of the early bird special for reverse raffle. Tickets are $100 each,” Mainini stated.

Mainini added that there will be 23 other cash prizes that will be drawn live at the auction throughout the night and you don’t have to present to win.

All proceeds will go towards the programs provided by the organization.

“The proceeds from the event, less the cash prizes and that $5,000 cash prize, will all go to our youth mentoring programs and we do lunch buddies program and support 10 different school districts, and then we also do community base programming,” Mainini said.

There will be new additions like live music, a live auction featuring sheriff Matt Lutz, silent auction items, dancing, tailgate food and more.

To purchase your tickets and get more information, please visit their website at bbbsz.org.